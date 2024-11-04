Música
Ricky Martin dice sentirse orgulloso de actuar en el cierre de campaña de Kamala Harris

   
    Fotografía de archivo del cantante puertorriqueño Ricky Martin.( Foto: EFE )
EFE
Redacción y EFE
El cantante puertorriqueño Ricky Martin manifestó este lunes su orgullo por participar en el gran evento de cierre de campaña de la vicepresidenta y candidata demócrata Kamala Harris en Filadelfia, en el estado de Pensilvania, donde el voto de la comunidad boricua podría resultar decisivo.

“Lo que está en juego para los latinos en esta elección es más importante que nunca”, afirmó el artista,

“Los latinos serán decisivos para conseguir una victoria mañana para la vicepresidenta Harris, una líder que está con nosotros y luchará por nosotros como presidenta. No podría estar más orgulloso de unirme a ella esta noche en Filadelfia”, añadió el cantante.

El cantante reafirmó su apoyo a Harris después del mitin que la campaña de Trump dio hace algo más de una semana en el Madison Square Garden de Nueva York, donde un comediante invitado dijo que Puerto Rico era una “isla flotante de basura”.

En las últimas semanas, varios destacados artistas puertorriqueños también han denunciado las palabras del comediante que actuó en el acto de Trump y han mostrado su apoyo por Harris.

Entre ellos se encontraban Bad Bunny y Jennifer López, quien participó en un mitin de Harris en Las Vegas la semana pasada.

Una reciente encuesta de un medio local, reveló que esos comentarios podrían haber tenido un impacto en la comunidad boricua. El 64 % de los latinos encuestados en Pensilvania indicó que votaría por Harris, frente al 30 % que optaría por Trump.

En Pensilvania, uno de los estados clave para las elecciones, solo el 6 % de la población es latina, lo que equivale a aproximadamente un millón de personas, de las cuales la mitad tiene raíces puertorriqueñas.

A pesar de su reducido tamaño, este voto podría resultar decisivo, especialmente si se considera que en las elecciones de 2020 el presidente Joe Biden superó a Donald Trump en Pensilvania por poco más de 80 000 votos.

Ricky Martin actuará en la noche del lunes junto a otras figuras destacadas como Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga, The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan, Fat Joe, Adam Blackstone, DJ Cassidy, y Freeway y Just Blaze.

