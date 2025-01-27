Música
María Becerra se enamoró del encebollado ecuatoriano

La nena de argentina compartió su amor por el plato ecuatoriano mediante historias de Instagram

   
    Fotografía de la cantante argentina María Becerra ( INTERNET )
La cantante argentina María Becerra sorprendió a sus seguidores al revelar su inesperado amor por uno de los platos más emblemáticos de la gastronomía ecuatoriana, el encebollado.

Recientemente, estuvo de visita en las Islas Galápagos, la intérprete no solo se dejó cautivar por los paradisíacos paisajes del archipiélago, sino también por los sabores de la región, destacando especialmente el tradicional caldo de pescado.

A través de sus historias de Instagram, Becerra compartió una imagen de un encebollado casi terminado, acompañado de chifles y arroz.

Junto a la fotografía, la cantante expresó su entusiasmo con un mensaje claro: “Bendito seas, encebollado... me enamoré de vos desde la primera vez que te probé”.

Historia publicada por la cantante argentina en Instagram
Historia publicada por la cantante argentina en Instagram ( Foto cuenta Instagram @mariabecerra )

Además de rendirse ante la gastronomía ecuatoriana, Becerra también compartió con sus seguidores momentos de su aventura en Galápagos, donde exploró las playas y se fotografió con los animales más icónicos de las islas, como focas, tortugas y cangrejos. En su publicación, escribió: “Galápagos, el paraíso en la tierra”, dejando ver su gratitud por la experiencia.

La artista, quien estuvo acompañada de su hermana Ailín y otros miembros de su círculo cercano, vivió días de descanso y exploración en este hermoso rincón del mundo. Su amor por la cultura ecuatoriana parece haber crecido con esta visita, y el encebollado se ha sumado a su lista de nuevos placeres culinarios.

