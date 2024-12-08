Música
08 dic 2024 , 13:57

"Es tiempo de seguir adelante": Elvis Crespo declara el fin de su matrimonio tras 15 años juntos

Mediante un comunicado, el cantante se sinceró con sus seguidores con respecto a su divorcio con Maribel Vega.

   
    Elvis Crespo es un reconocido cantante puertorriqueño de merengue, famoso por éxitos como "Suavemente" que lo catapultaron a la fama internacional. Con una carrera musical de varias décadas, ha logrado fusionar el ritmo contagioso del merengue con otros géneros, dejando una huella imborrable en la música latina.( RRSS )
Después de aproximadamente 15 años de matrimonio, Elvis Crespo y su pareja, Maribel Vega, decidieron ponerle fin a su relación. La noticia fue confirmada en las redes sociales oficiales del artista de música latina en octubre, antes de que la prensa de espectáculo sacara a la luz sobre lo ocurrido.

Esta vez, el divorcio se oficializó, por lo que el intérprete decidió volver a lanzar un comunicado al respecto, con el fin de informar a sus seguidores y a la prensa interesada: "Hoy quiero abrir mi corazón con ustedes y compartir que he finalizado mi divorcio junto a Maribel Vega. Este ha sido un capítulo importante en mi vida, lleno de aprendizajes y momentos que siempre llevaré conmigo. Entre ellos, uno de los mayores regalos de mi vida: mi hija Génesis, quien siempre será un vínculo especial y una bendición por la que estaré eternamente agradecido".

"Ahora es tiempo de seguir adelante, mirando al futuro con optimismo y agradecimiento por lo vivido. Quiero que sepan que estoy más enfocado que nunca en mi música y en seguir creando experiencias inolvidables para ustedes. 2025 será un año lleno de proyectos emocionantes y grandes sorpresas que no se van a querer perder".

Según la prensa de Puerto Rico, Crespo había solicitado el divorcio debido a una "ruptura irreparable" en la relación. Las especulaciones sobre la separación habían empezado semanas atrás, ya que la pareja vivía momentos de conflictos definitivos que podrían haber culminado peor.

Elvis Crespo, el reconocido intérprete de merengue, ha tenido una vida personal tan movida como su carrera artística. Su matrimonio con Maribel Vega en 2009 marcó su segundo intento en el amor, luego de su unión con Ana Ceruto que duró una década. A pesar de su éxito musical, la vida privada del cantante siempre ha sido objeto de interés público.

