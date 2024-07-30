Música
Shakira le habría dedicado una canción a Lewis Hamilton en su disco Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

La pista, repleta de sensualidad e indirectas, llamó la atención entre los seguidores de la colombiana, quienes no la pasaron desapercibido. Te contamos.

   
    Imagen de archivo de Shakira, popular cantante colombiana.( RRSS )
Aunque muchos imaginaron que el drama entre Shakira y Lewis Hamilton culminó, no es así. Quién no podría recordar como, el año pasado, después de la separación amorosa entre la colombiana y el padre de sus hijos, Piqué, fotografías del piloto de carreras y la cantante alborotaron las redes sociales.

Imagen de archivo de Shakira y Lewis Hamilton con un grupo de amigos.
Imagen de archivo de Shakira y Lewis Hamilton con un grupo de amigos. ( RRSS )

Esta vez la conversación vuelve a flote en redes sociales después de que incontables seguidores de la intérprete presten atención a una pista de su último disco, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. Se trata de la canción llamada Nassau.

Al ritmo del electro-pop la canción cuenta la historia de una noche llena de adrenalina y diversión, algo catalogado como un amorío.

Nassau es, coincidentemente, el nombre de una isla de Las Bahamas donde la cantante y el deportista fueron fotografiados, de hecho, usuarios alegan sobre un supuesto tatuaje que el británico cuenta en uno de sus brazos, el mismo nombre de la pista señalada. Sin embargo, la imagen que circula en redes parece alterada, es decir, editada.

¿Qué dice Nassau, la nueva canción de Shakira supuestamente inspirada en Hamilton?

No es que sea egoísta

Pero antes que me desvista

Necesito alguna pista

Pa' saber si, mmm

Si también te está pasando

La tensión te está matando

Pero te lo estás guardando

Esto ya sé pa'ónde va

Y veo que no tiene vuelta atrás

No sé cuál es tu intención

Dilo, pa' que entremos en acción

Si el paso lo das tú o lo doy yo

Dime, mi amor, ¿cuál es el plan?

Pa' ver si me motivo

No necesito nadie más

Cuando tú estás conmigo

Llévame a un sitio sin señal

Y me pierdo contigo

Después de hacerlo sin parar

Lo repetimos

Ah-ah

Ah-ah

Yo que había prometido que nunca más volvería a querer

Apareciste tú a sanar las heridas que dejó aquel

Eso lo tenía cerrao'

Con llaves y con candao'

Pero, ¿qué hago? Me gustas demasiao'

Esto ya sé pa'ónde va

Y tengo miedo a otra decepción

No me quiero lastimar

Pero ya me abriste el corazón

Y ahora tiene más reversa un avión

Dime, mi amor, ¿cuál es el plan?

Pa' ver si me motivo

No necesito nadie más

Cuando tú estás conmigo

Llévame a un sitio sin señal

Y me pierdo contigo

Después de hacerlo sin parar

Lo repetimos

Dime, mi amor, ¿cuál es el plan?

Pa' ver si me motivo

No necesito nadie más

Cuando tú estás conmigo

Y en una isla sin señal

Ahí me pierdo contigo...

