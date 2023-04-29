Videojuegos
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom mejora a Breath of the Wild

Redacción

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom tiene todo lo bueno de la primera parte de Breath of the Wild y lo mejora al 100%.

¿Recuerdan a Zelda: Breath of the Wild? Si lo jugaron, ya saben lo lindo que es su mundo abierto. Esos hermosos paisajes, su jugabilidad y todo por lo que se convirtió en estandarte de Nintendo.

Es por eso que su secuela Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom presentará mejoras de calidad de vida que harán que sea todo mucho más gratificante y sencillo.

Los fanáticos están listos para las nuevas aventuras de Link.

Las principales innovaciones se basan en la fusión de armas, las recetas, la caída libre y el retroceso, la habilidad de vuelta al pasado; por mencionar algunas.

La fecha de su lanzamiento será el 12 de mayo del 2023 y Nintendo tiene planeado hacerlo por lo más alto.

