The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom mejora a Breath of the Wild

¿Recuerdan a <b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/gaming/nintendo-anuncia-una-switch-oled-inspirada-en-the-legend-of-zelda-tears-of-the-kingdom-DK4792342>Zelda: Breath of the Wild</a></b>? Si lo jugaron, ya saben lo lindo que es su<b> mundo abierto</b>. Esos hermosos paisajes, su jugabilidad y todo por lo que se convirtió en estandarte de Nintendo. Es por<b></b><b></b> <b></b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/gaming/nintendo-anuncia-una-switch-oled-inspirada-en-the-legend-of-zelda-tears-of-the-kingdom-DK4792342></a>