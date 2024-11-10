El actor Tony Todd, conocido por Candyman y Destino Final, fallece a los 69 años

El actor estadounidense <b>Tony Todd</b>, conocido por sus apariciones en <b>películas de terror </b>como <b>Candyman </b>o la saga <b>Destino Final</b>, <b>falleció</b> este viernes a los <b>69 años</b> en su <b>casa </b>de <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/hermanos-menendez-fiscalia-los-angeles-HD8207393 target=_blank>Los Ángeles</a></b>, informó su <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/cine/actor-shah-rukh-khan-bollywood-amenazado-muerte-millones-HL8269867 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b>