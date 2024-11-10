El actor Tony Todd, conocido por Candyman y Destino Final, fallece a los 69 años

El actor estadounidense Tony Todd, conocido por sus apariciones en películas de terror como Candyman o la saga Destino Final, falleció este viernes a los 69 años en su casa de Los Ángeles, informó su representante.

Todd, del que aún no se han informado sobre las causas de su deceso, estudió en el Instituto Nacional de Actores de Teatro Eugene O’Neill (Connecticut) e hizo su primera aparición en pantalla en Platoon (1986), de Oliver Stone, junto a actores como Willem Dafoe, Johnny Depp o Forest Whitaker.

Su potente voz y su 1,96 metros de altura también ayudaron para que poco a poco fuera asumiendo nuevos papeles en filmes como Colors (1988) o Bird (1988), hasta adentrarse ya en 1990 en su género por antonomasia: el terror.

Fue entonces cuando participó en La Noche de los Muertos Vivientes, de Tom Savini, y dos años después hizo su gran papel en Candyman, de Bernard Rose, donde interpretó al espíritu del pintor Daniel Robitaille que reclamaba justicia en Chicago.

Su aclamada actuación le llevó a participar incluso en dos secuelas más de esta misma película.

Además, apareció en otros títulos de terror como The Crow(1994), Wishmaster (1997), Hatchet (2006) o varias películas de la saga Destino Final (año 2000, originalmente), donde encarnó al forense que atisbaba cuando la muerte se aproximaba.

Hasta su fallecimiento continuó participando en cintas de terror, como Hell Fest (2018) o Werewolf Game y Stream, ambas previstas para estrenarse este año.

Por otra parte, Todd también se prodigó con frecuencia en televisión y tuvo varios papeles en la franquicia de Star Trek, apareció de forma recurrente en Homicide: Life on the Street y puso su voz al servicio de Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, así como recientemente interpretó a Venom en el popular videojuego Spider-Man 2.