07 jun 2024 , 15:28

La flamante tecnología con la que grabaron la escena viral de Will Smith en Bad Boys 4

Will Smith compartió con sus seguidores el detrás de cámara de la cuarta entrega de Bad Boys.

    Will Smith y Martin Lawrence en la premier de Bad Boys 4 en LA( Cuenta oficial de Instagram de @willsmith )
Will Smith y Martin Lawrence han estado las últimas semanas promocionando su nueva película Bad Boys 4, la cual oficialmente ya llegó a las grandes pantallas. Además, enseñaron un video donde Will es su propio camarógrafo.

El actor Smith, ha compartido con sus seguidores varios momentos durante el rodaje y las semanas de promoción. Cada uno de estos clips han alcanzado millones de visualizaciones por la creatividad y la aparición de personajes famosos como Messi.

Will Smith y Martin Lawrence
Will Smith y Martin Lawrence ( Cuenta oficial de Instagram de @willsmith )

En el video publicado por la cuenta persona de Instagram de Smith, se lo observa durante el rodaje sosteniendo un equipo de grabación, llamado Steadicam. La escena ofrece que el espectador tenga más cercanía con protagonista.

Steadicam, es un equipo con un chaleco que se coloca al cuerpo de la persona que lo use, un brazo articulado que permite y estabiliza los movimientos bruscos y un espacio para montar la cámara.

Will Smith y Martin Lawrence usando los apellidos de sus personajes
Will Smith y Martin Lawrence usando los apellidos de sus personajes ( Cuenta oficial de Instagram de @willsmith )

El clip sorprendió a todos al ver a Smith tan comprometido en su profesión, dado que mientras actuaba él mismo rodaba la escena.

Este forma de grabación, pesa alrededor de 15 kilos, y lo esencial al momento de usar estas cámaras es evitar el contacto visual directo con el lente, la cual estaba a dos centímetros del rostro de Smith.

Bad Boys empezó en 1995, su secuela se estrenó ocho años después, mientras que la tercera entrega estuvo en cines en 2020, antes de la pandemia. En esta nueva cinta, se observará el dueto icónico de los detectives Mike Lowery y Marcus Burnett.

