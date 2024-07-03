Cine
Esta era la verdadera fortuna del actor Matthew Perry de Friends, cuando falleció

Durante la investigación de la causa de muerte del actor, su estado financiero fue revelado.

    Foto de archivo de Matthew Perry( Internet X )
La investigación por conocer la verdadera causa de muerte del actor Matthew Perry sigue en pie. Por esta razón, documentos judiciales fueron revelados sobre el patrimonio que tenía Perry cuando falleció.

El patrimonio personal del actor, se valoró en USD 1 596 914, 17 en el momento que murió. Además, contaba con un fidecomiso de más de USD 120 millones, y los beneficiarios de esta suma de dinero, fueron sus padres, media hermana y su expareja.

Foto de archivo de Matthew Perry
Foto de archivo de Matthew Perry ( Internet X )

Perry también mencionó en estos papeles legales sobre quienes estarían excluidos, donde cualquier heredero, descendientes o familiares que no estén nombradas no recibirán una parte del patrimonio. Agregó que hijastros o hijos adoptivos que tenga en ese momento o adelante, también estarán fuera del testamento.

El actor Matthew, antes de su muerte, puso en venta una casa en Hollywood que estaba evaluada en USD 5 195 000 millones.

Foto de archivo de Matthew Perry junto a Jennifer Aniston en la serie Friends
Foto de archivo de Matthew Perry junto a Jennifer Aniston en la serie Friends ( Internet X )

Matthew Perry, actor estadounidense, reconocido por su papel como Chandler en la serie Friends, falleció el 28 de octubre. Las autoridades definieron la muerte del actor como ahogamiento accidental causado por la ketamina.

La investigación se retomó a mediados de mayo de este año, para conocer las verdaderas causas de fallecimiento. Una fuente cercana al Departamento de Policía de Los Ángeles (LAPD), comentó al medio PEOPLE, que algunas personas estuvieron involucradas en la muerte de Perry.

Sin embargo, las indagaciones podrían estar cerca de lo que buscan, para aclarar la razón principal de muerte del actor de Friends.

