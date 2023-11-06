Desafío a la fama
06 nov 2023 , 13:50

Así reaccionó Don Day al ingreso de Elizabeth Cader a Desafía a la Fama

Redacción

El cholo de los labios rosa fue uno de los más sorprendidos por el ingreso de su actual pareja sentimental al reality de convivencia. Te contamos.

Desafío a la Fama dio una triple sorpresa este domingo 5 de noviembre de 2023, fecha en la que mostró el ingreso a la contienda de tres nuevas personalidades, una de ellas fue Elizabeth Cader, la actual novia del artista ecuatoriano Diego Álvarez, mejor conocido en el mundo del entretenimiento como Don Day.

La salvadoreña hizo su ingreso a la casa-estudio más famosa del Ecuador luciendo un espectacular vestido blanco que realzaba su esbelta figura. Esta prenda la acompañó con una capucha del mismo color que recubría parcialmente su característico cabello rubio.

Sin duda alguna, su integración al reality de convivencia sorprendió a todos los desafiantes, específicamente a su novio, quien quedó realmente anonadado al verla cruzar la puerta del icónico estudio. Sin poder disimular sus emociones, Don Day derramó más de una lágrima frente a todos sus compañeros.

Luego del asombro, los enamorados procedieron a besarse. Cabe recalcar que, Elizabeth no ha tenido ningún tipo de comunicación con Diego desde el estreno de Desafío a la Fama. Por otro lado, los nuevos compañeros de la también reina de belleza se mostraron felices por su llegada.

La reacción de los internautas no se hizo esperar, quienes llenaron las redes sociales del programa con miles de likes y comentarios, con los que oficialmente le dieron la bienvenida a la exparticipante de El Poder del Amor al programa que se ha apoderado del prime time ecuatoriano, Desafío a la Fama.

