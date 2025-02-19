Fútbol Internacional
19 feb 2025

Joel Ordóñez es el quinto ecuatoriano en jugar octavos de final de la Champions League

Joel Ordóñez, de 20 años, clasificó con el Club Brujas a octavos de final de la Champions League y es el quinto ecuatoriano en disputar esta instancia.

   
    Archivo Joel Ordóñez celebración.( Club Brujas )
El talento ecuatoriano sigue dejando huella en el fútbol europeo.

Joel Ordóñez, joven defensor del Club Brujas, logró la clasificación a los octavos de final de la UEFA Champions League y se convirtió en el quinto ecuatoriano en la historia en alcanzar esta instancia.

El zaguero, una de las figuras emergentes del fútbol ecuatoriano, ha tenido un gran desempeño en la Jupiler Pro League de Bélgica y su rendimiento ha llamado la atención de varios equipos de la Premier League.

Entre los clubes interesados figuran: Chelsea, Newcastle y Brighton.

Ahora, con la clasificación del Brujas, Ordóñez se une a Piero Hincapié, quien también disputará los octavos con el Bayer Leverkusen, y a una corta pero histórica lista de ecuatorianos que han llegado a esta fase en el torneo más importante de clubes en Europa.

Los ecuatorianos que jugaron octavos de final en Champions League

Archivo Ecuatorianos Champions League 2025.
Archivo Ecuatorianos Champions League 2025. ( Composición )
  • Édison Méndez (PSV Eindhoven): Fue el primer ecuatoriano en alcanzar esta instancia en la temporada 2006.
  • Antonio Valencia (Manchester United): No solo jugó los octavos, sino que llegó hasta la final de 2011 con los Red Devils.
  • Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal): Fue protagonista con el Submarino Amarillo, llegando hasta las semifinales en la temporada 2021-22.
  • Piero Hincapié (Bayer Leverkusen): Clasificó directamente a los octavos en esta edición con su equipo.
  • Joel Ordóñez (Club Brujas): Se suma a la historia con su brillante desempeño en la fase de grupos en esta edición.

    • Además, Willian Pacho podría convertirse en el sexto ecuatoriano en octavos si el PSG avanza hoy ante Brest.

    Paris Saint-Germain recibirá en el Parque de los Príncipes al Brest. El encuentro se jugará a las 15h00 (horario Ecuador)

    Con este hito, Joel Ordóñez sigue consolidando su carrera en Europa y deja claro que Ecuador sigue exportando talento de élite del fútbol mundial.

