06 dic 2023 , 11:18

Harry Maguire fue elegido el mejor jugador de la Premier League en noviembre

EFE

Harry Maguire, central del Manchester United, fue titular e importante para que su equipo consiga las victorias frente a Fulham, Luton Town y Everton.

    Harry Maguire, jugador del Manchester United, consiguió el premio al mejor jugador del mes de noviembre.( EFE )
EFE

El inglés Harry Maguire, central del Manchester United, ha sido elegido mejor jugador de la Premier League en el mes de noviembre.

Maguire, que no había sido titular en ningún partido de la Premier League hasta octubre, partió de inicio en las tres victorias del conjunto inglés en noviembre, frente a Fulham, Luton Town y Everton. En todas ellas, el United mantuvo su portería a cero.

El defensa inglés se impuso en las votaciones a Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth) y Thomas Kaminski (Luton Town).

Es la primera vez que Maguire gana este premio, y la primera vez desde Marcus Rashford en febrero de este año que un jugador del Manchester United lo consigue.

