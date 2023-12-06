Harry Maguire fue elegido el mejor jugador de la Premier League en noviembre

El inglés<a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/psg-buscaria-el-fichaje-de-harry-maguire-y-ya-le-habria-acercado-una-oferta-al-manchester-united-FK4581465> <b>Harry Maguire</b></a>, central del <a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/el-manchester-united-veta-a-cuatro-periodistas-XX6437880>Manchester United,</a> ha sido elegido <b>mejor jugador de la Premier League en el mes de noviembre.</b> <b>Maguire</b>, que no había sido titular en ningún partido de la Premier<b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/manchester-united-consigue-agonico-triunfo-y-ten-hag-se-salva-del-despido-GY6256019></a></b> <b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/el-corinthians-de-brasil-estaria-interesado-en-el-fichaje-de-leonardo-campana-IC6444758></a></b> <b></b> <b></b><b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/manchester-united-cae-en-agonica-remontada-del-copenhague-y-reaviva-su-crisis-BM6284993></a></b>