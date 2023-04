Dixon Arroyo es nuevo jugador del Inter de Miami de la MLS

Bienvenido, Dixon ✍️🇪🇨



We have signed Ecuadorian international and former Emelec captain, defensive midfielder Dixon Arroyo to a contract running through the remainder of the 2023 MLS season, with a Club option for 2024.



