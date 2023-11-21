Código Rojas
21 nov 2023 , 13:38

Milei para ‘dummies’ ecuatorianos

Carlos Rojas

    1.- Sí, ganó la derecha, pero se refrendó nuevamente el más insufrible de los populismos: el verdadero causante de la debacle de Argentina, Ecuador y buena parte de los países latinoamericanos.

    2.- En Ecuador, el debate duro sobre la dolarización duró algo más de un año. Y a pesar de que su puesta en marcha fue traumática para miles de ecuatorianos, sobre todo los de clases medias, se trató de un proceso ordenado y exitoso que sacó a millones de la pobreza. Por eso, va a cumplir 24 años de vigencia. Argentina, si llega a dolarizar, lo hará de la mano de uno de los líderes políticos más controversiales, disruptivos y polarizantes de ese país porque, precisamente, se han pasado al menos una década esquivando este tema sin que los políticos más sensatos, Macri o Massa, hayan asumido en serio la posibilidad de entrar en ese esquema y conducir un debate más técnico y realista.

    3.- La derecha argentina cerró filas alrededor de Milei para apoyarle con sus estructuras y armar un gobierno coherente. Ojalá el nuevo presidente tenga la sabiduría para escuchar.

    4.- La derecha ecuatoriana, con Daniel Noboa a la cabeza, volvió a ganarle al correísmo en las urnas. Pero lo primero que hizo es aliarse con la Revolución Ciudadana para administrar impunidad bajo el relato de un proyecto de gobernabilidad que muy peligroso. ¿Será que Milei también termina aliándose con la casta?

    5.- Varias caras del PSC felicitan a los argentinos por el triunfo de un presidente disruptivo, híperliberal que vence al corrupto peronismo. Pero en Ecuador, esas mismas caras han hecho lo imposible por seguir atados al correísmo, con el riesgo de que esa polémica colaboración se convierta, una vez más, en el secuestro inmediato del nuevo presidente.

    6.- En Argentina, la vicepresidenta electa Victoria Villarruel es una mujer de derecha, muy crítica de la política de género. Casi casi, es un espejo de Verónica Abad la segunda mandataria de Ecuador. La única diferencia es que entre Milei y Villarruel hay plena sintonía; mientras que el binomio Noboa-Abad anticipa una ruptura de facto.

    7.- Lo más importante: si Milei logra la dolarización, las relaciones entre Argentina y Ecuador se estrecharán como nunca antes en su historia. Ambos países podría aliarse para defender y promover en el contexto internacional su muy particular condición monetaria. Ojalá estos grandes objetivos pesen más que las banalidades políticas secundarias.

    *La poca transparencia de los acuerdos que Jaime Nebot y Daniel Noboa sellaron con el correísmo. Mientras el veterano líder de los socialcristianos y el joven presidente electo pretenden endulzarnos el oído con la importancia de un acuerdo propositivo que garantice la gobernabilidad y la aprobación de leyes, han permitido que la Revolución Ciudadana controle, prácticamente sin obstáculos, las comisiones de Justicia y Fiscalización, demostrando que su única agenda es perdonar los pecados judiciales de sus dirigentes. Por eso ya se habla de una amnistía para Ricardo Patiño. ¿Cómo votará el PSC y ADN? https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/asamblea-nacional-comisiones-legislativas-presidente-EN6348732
