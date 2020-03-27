Rudy Gobert y Donovan Mitchell superan el coronavirus

The Jazz say that all players and personnel, including Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, have been cleared by the state's health department -- which also determined that all of them, regardless of prior testing status, no longer pose a risk of infection to others.
