Rudy Gobert y Donovan Mitchell superan el coronavirus

Rudy Gobert y Donovan Mitchell, jugadores de los Utah Jazz de la NBA, han superado al coronavirus. El departamento de salud de Utah, comunicó que todo el equipo de baloncesto y los dos jugadores infectados han recibido el alta médica.

Según informa el periodista de ESPN, Tim Bontemps, "ya no representan un riesgo de infectar a otros con el virus". Los dos deportistan habían sido los primeros de la NBA en dar positivo por COVID-19.

De todas maneras, todos los miembros de la plantilla van a continuar realizando aislamiento domiciliario.

The Jazz say that all players and personnel, including Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, have been cleared by the state's health department -- which also determined that all of them, regardless of prior testing status, no longer pose a risk of infection to others.