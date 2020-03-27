Estadio

Rudy Gobert y Donovan Mitchell superan el coronavirus

Fueron los primeros deportistas de la NBA en dar positivo.

Rudy Gobert y Donovan Mitchell, jugadores de los Jazz. FOTO: AFP
27 Marzo, 2020, 12:00 pm
Por: Sebastian Caamaño 
Rudy Gobert y Donovan Mitchell, jugadores de los Utah Jazz de la NBA, han superado al coronavirus. El departamento de salud de Utah, comunicó que todo el equipo de baloncesto y los dos jugadores infectados han recibido el alta médica.
 
Según informa el periodista de ESPN, Tim Bontemps, "ya no representan un riesgo de infectar a otros con el virus". Los dos deportistan habían sido los primeros de la NBA en dar positivo por COVID-19.
 
De todas maneras, todos los miembros de la plantilla van a continuar realizando aislamiento domiciliario. 

