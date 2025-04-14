Política
14 abr 2025 , 21:32

Daniel Noboa y Lavinia Valbonesi volvieron al Palacio de Carondelet, la noche de este 14 de abril

Los accesos del Palacio se iluminaron de morado, el color del movimiento Acción Democrática Nacional (ADN). Cientos de personas afuera les dieron la bienvenida.

   
  • Daniel Noboa y Lavinia Valbonesi volvieron al Palacio de Carondelet, la noche de este 14 de abril
    Lavinia Valbonesi y Daniel Noboa en la entrada principal del Palacio de Gobierno. ( Captura de pantalla / Presidencia )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El presidente Daniel Noboa volvió la noche de hoy, lunes 14 de abril de 2025, al Palacio de Carondelet, en el Centro Histórico de Quito, tras su triunfo en la segunda vuelta de las elecciones 2025. Vestía una chaqueta de color café, un pantalón negro con camiseta y zapatos blanco.

Lo hizo acompañado de su esposa, Lavinia Valbonesi, quien llevaba puesta unos jeans celestes, un abrigo verde y zapatos negros. Una alfombra roja se colocó en el ingreso principal del Palacio de Gobierno para darles la bienvenida y los militares formaron una calle de honor para recibirlo con todos los honores.

Una vez que saludó con uno de los oficiales mediante un fuerte apretón de manos, Noboa levantó el brazo para agradecer a cerca de 300 personas que se acercaron al edificio. La gente se encontraba detrás de las vallas metálicas de seguridad que las fuerzas del orden colocaron al pie del Palacio Presidencial.

Le puede interesar: El movimiento Pachakutik reconoció el triunfo de Daniel Noboa en las elecciones 2025

Los accesos del Palacio se iluminaron de morado en su mayoría, pues se trata del color del movimiento Acción Democrática Nacional (ADN). También le entregaron simbólicamente las llaves de la residencia presidencial, la cual tendrá a Noboa y Valbonesi como sus huéspedes los próximos cuatro años.

Noboa ganó las elecciones presidenciales 2025 el domingo 13 de abril y gobernará Ecuador durante el periodo 2025-2029, tras derrotar nuevamente en las urnas a la candidata del correísmo, Luisa González. Las provincias en las que terminó el escrutinio son Santo Domingo, Tungurahua, Cañar, Imbabura, Azuay, Bolívar, Chimborazo, Los Ríos, Napo, Cotopaxi, Santa Elena, Galápagos y El Oro.

Le puede interesar: Medios internacionales se hicieron eco de la victoria de Daniel Noboa

Temas
Palacio de Carondelet
Elecciones Ecuador 2025
regreso
Resultados elecciones Ecuador 2025
Daniel Noboa
Lavinia Valbonesi
Centro Histórico de Quito
Noticias
Recomendadas