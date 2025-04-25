Ecuador
25 abr 2025 , 06:07

Clima Ecuador: Lluvias intensas y tormentas eléctricas este 25 de abril en la Sierra y Amazonía

Se prevé precipitaciones de alta intensidad con tormentas y ráfagas de viento, con mayor relevancia al interior y estribación de cordillera del Litoral, así como Amazonía y de manera dispersa en la Sierra.

   
  • Clima Ecuador: Lluvias intensas y tormentas eléctricas este 25 de abril en la Sierra y Amazonía
    Tarde lluviosa en Cuenca, Ecuador.( API )
Fuente:
INAMHI
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El Instituto Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Inamhi) emitió el pronóstico del clima para este viernes 25 de abril de 2025 en todo el territorio ecuatoriano.

En la región costera del país, el clima será variable a lo largo del día. Localidades como Esmeraldas, Guayaquil y Quevedo presentarán temperaturas máximas de hasta 31 °C, con cielos parcialmente nublados y lluvias ligeras, especialmente en la madrugada y noche. Santa Rosa y Salinas registrarán temperaturas moderadas, con máximas de 28 °C y 27 °C respectivamente.

Lea: El desbordamiento de un río se produjo en el sector de Macuma, Morona Santiago

La Sierra ecuatoriana amanecerá con cielos mayormente nublados y lluvias ligeras en varias provincias. Ciudades como Quito, Cuenca y Loja tendrán temperaturas que oscilarán entre los 12 °C y 23 °C. y se esperan tormentas eléctricas durante la tarde, mientras que la noche se espera con nubosidad densa. Ibarra y Riobamba podrían experimentar tormentas aisladas. El ambiente se mantendrá fresco, propio de esta región montañosa.

La Amazonía será la zona con mayor inestabilidad climática. El Coca registrará una de las temperaturas más altas del día con 32 °C, mientras que en ciudades como Tena, Puyo (Pastaza) y Zamora se anticipan fuertes lluvias acompañadas de tormentas eléctricas, especialmente en la tarde y noche. Aunque la mañana presentará algunos intervalos de sol, se recomienda precaución por la alta probabilidad de precipitaciones intensas.

Lea: Cuatro provincias más son incluidas en la declaratoria de emergencia por intensas lluvias

El Inamhi recomienda tomar precauciones, especialmente en zonas propensas a inundaciones o deslizamientos.

Temas
clima Ecuador
clima Quito
radiación UV
clima
Clima extremo
cambio de clima
INAMHI
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas