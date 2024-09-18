Economía
18 sep 2024 , 19:42

El Banco Central del Ecuador ajusta a la baja sus proyecciones de crecimiento para 2024

Según el organismo, la economía del país tendría una expansión del 0.9 % siempre y cuando la crisis energética, la inseguridad y la incertidumbre política no generen mayores estragos en la confianza de empresarios y consumidores.

   
El Banco Central del Ecuador (BCE) revisó sus proyecciones de crecimiento para el 2024 y presenta algunos ajustes una vez cerrado el segundo semestre.

En abril, el BCE señaló que el Producto Interno Bruto (PIB) crecería en un 1 %, ahora hace un ajuste mínimo a la baja y lo ubica en un 0.9 %. Hay que recordar que, por ejemplo, el Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI) tiene una proyección de crecimiento de la economía ecuatoriana de 0.1 % para este año.

Los principales factores que influyen en esta revisión del crecimiento económico se asocian con la reducción de las importaciones de bienes de consumo, bienes de capital y materias primas, así como a una menor gasto de las familias, y a una desaceleración de la inversión privada.

El BCE había previsto que el consumo de los hogares creciera en un 0.7 % en 2024, ahora considera que ese crecimiento será de un 0.2 %.

La formación bruta de capital fijo, que no es otra cosa que la inversión en activos: propiedades, vehículos, maquinarias, se esperaba que crezca en un 1.3 %, ahora se prevé en un 0.6 %.

Con las exportaciones pasa algo similar, se esperaba un crecimiento de 4.2 %, y esa cifra se ajusta a un 2.4 %.

El cambio más grande se da en las importaciones, en ese rubro se esperaba un crecimiento de 0.9 %, pero ahora se proyectó un descenso de 0.8 %.

En el detalle de las importaciones se puede observar que en los siete primeros meses de 2024, comparados con el mismo periodo del año anterior, la importación de bienes de consumo cae en un 6.5 %, las materias primas en un 10.8 %, los bienes de capital en un 7 %.

Ante esta situación, el Banco Central señala que una reducción de los atrasos en el sector público podría inyectar liquidez y dinamismo en la economía, permitiendo que se desarrollen inversiones y se fortalezca el consumo.

Hasta julio, el Gobierno destinó USD 415 millones para pagar atrasos a los Gobiernos Autónomos Descentralizados (GADs) y USD 500 millones a proveedores.

Como amenazas que podrían afectar estas previsiones de crecimiento se identifica, entre otras, a la crisis del sector eléctrico que golpeará a la producción y el consumo general.

También se señala los índices de inseguridad y su afectación en la demanda interna, es decir, en las ventas. Se suma a ello la incertidumbre política que acompaña al proceso electoral que paraliza las decisiones empresariales y afecta las inversiones de corto plazo.

