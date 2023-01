Ucrania recibe 500 millones de euros de la Unión Europea para abastecerse de armas

Important decisions taken at today’s 🇪🇺Foreign Affairs Council:



🔹7th tranche of European Peace Facility military aid of €500 million for #Ukraine🇺🇦 approved, bringing it up to total €3.6billion

🔹CSDP mission in #Armenia🇦🇲 agreed

🔹 4th sanctions package against #Iran adopted pic.twitter.com/gpg9hyUqpU