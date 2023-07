Julio es el mes más caluroso en la Tierra del que se tenga registro

The first 3 weeks of July have been the warmest three-week period on record, and the month is on track to be the hottest July and the hottest month on record.



🔗 https://t.co/zbBdQzuwNP



🗣️ #EarlyWarningsForAll #StateOfClimate

📷 European Union, Copernicus Marine Service data pic.twitter.com/qV73hANGvc