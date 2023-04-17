Mundo
EE.UU. considera "exhaustiva y justa" la investigación al líder de la OEA, Luis Almagro

EFE

Un informe determinó que Almagro violó normas éticas internas al mantener una relación sentimental con una funcionaria de la OEA

    El secretario general de la OEA, Luis Almagro, en una fotografía de archivo. ( EFE )
Estados Unidos, el mayor contribuyente financiero de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA), calificó de "exhaustiva y justa" la investigación externa al secretario general del organismo, Luis Almagro, que determinó que violó normas éticas internas al mantener una relación sentimental con una funcionaria del mismo.

El informe señala que Almagro violó las reglas del organismo sobre el "sentido común y buen juicio", pero no aquellas relativas a "las obligaciones de supervisión, incrementos salariales, intimidación, viajes y conflictos de interés".

Almagro defiende su relación, aunque ya terminó

El embajador de EE.UU. ante la OEA, Francisco Mora, señaló en un comunicado enviado a EFE que el informe de la firma de abogados Miller & Chevalier "parece exhaustivo y justo".

Mora señaló que su país apoya las recomendaciones del informe, que sugiere la necesidad de que se revisen los reglamentos internos y las normas éticas del organismo.

"Esperamos trabajar de manera colaborativa para implementar las recomendaciones", apuntó el diplomático de origen cubano.

El informe final, que aún no se ha hecho público oficialmente, determinó que Almagro "violó sus obligaciones éticas adicionales y contravino el espíritu mismo del 'sentido común y el buen juicio' requerido siempre para todos los miembros del personal y demás proveedores de servicios de la Secretaría General" al mantener una relación con una funcionaria de la organización.

A su vez, también concluyó que no infringió las normas que rigen la supervisión, incrementos salariales o conflictos de interés porque analizó internamente y consultó con sus asesores el alcance de las obligaciones sobre conflicto de interés bajo el Código de Ética y mantuvo con la funcionaria una distancia administrativa y jerárquica suficiente para evitar la configuración de una relación superior-supervisado.

Almagro, quien fue canciller de Uruguay entre 2010 y 2015, está al frente de la OEA desde 2015 y fue sometido a una investigación para determinar si, en el marco de esa relación sentimental, infringió reglamentos de la OEA.

La organización aprobó el pasado noviembre contratar los servicios de Miller & Chevalier para efectuar esa pesquisa.

La polémica en torno a la relación íntima se desató poco después de que la asamblea de gobernadores del Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo (BID) decidiera en septiembre por mayoría destituir a su presidente, Mauricio Claver-Carone, por tener una relación amorosa con una subordinada, algo que este último negó.

