Estas son las películas más esperadas del 2024

Es el caso de Pobres criaturas , de Yorgos Lanthimos, con una espectacular Emma Stone; La zona de interés , de Jonathan Glazer; Rivales , de Luca Guadagnino; Merrily We Roll Along , de Richard Linklater; Frankenstein , de Guillermo del Toro, Juror #2 , de Clint Eastwood, o Ferrari , de Michael Mann.

Y The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (Kenji Kamiyama), enésima recreación del libro de Tolkien desde El señor de los anillos: La comunidad del anillo (2001), esta vez, en una versión animada, precuela ambientada 183 años antes de lo ocurrido en la trilogía.

Los caramelitos del 24

Muy apetecible la llegada de The Book of Clarence -cuyo cartel recuerda sospechosamente a la Última Cena-, por sus protagonistas: Benedict Cumberbach, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo y Omar Sy, igual que pasa con la española Valle de Sombras, dirigida por Salvador Calvo (Los últimos de Filipinas, 2016), un thriller de supervivencia en el Himalaya con Miguel Herrán, Susana Abaitúa y Alexandra Masangkay.

Hugh Jackman fue reprendido por guardia de seguridad durante su visita al árbol Rockefeller en Navidad



Y para hacerle la ola, Sam Blitz Bazawule por su adaptación musical de El color púrpura que mantiene el título de 1985 de Steven Spielberg y encara 2024 con un montón de reconocimientos.

Además se estrenan El reino del planeta de los simios (Wes Ball); Cazafantasmas: Imperio helado (Gil Kenan), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Adam Wingard), Furiosa (George Miller), Ballerina (Len Wiseman), Deadpool 3 (Shawn Levy) y Kung Fu Panda 4.

