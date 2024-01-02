Cine
02 ene 2024 , 17:47

Estas son las películas más esperadas del 2024

user placeholder

Redacción y EFE

El 2024 es el año de las secuelas, ya que la lista está encabezada por películas que apostaron por contar una segunda parte de su historia.

  • Estas son las películas más esperadas del 2024
    Intensamente 2, Dune 2 y Beetlejuice 2, son algunos de los estrenos más esperados.( RRSS )
Fuente:
EFE

Después de un año desafiante para la promoción de películas internacionales, debido a la huelga de actores que les impedía realizar cualquier tipo de trabajo pero tras la llegada a un acuerdo, el año 2024 se presenta con una emocionante lista de estrenos que destacarán por segundas, terceras e incluso cuartas entregas, así como algunas producciones originales que llevan (en su mayoría) apellidos prestigiosos.

Tom Wilkinson, actor de The Full Monty y Batman Begins, fallece a los 75 años

Es el caso de Pobres criaturas, de Yorgos Lanthimos, con una espectacular Emma Stone; La zona de interés, de Jonathan Glazer; Rivales, de Luca Guadagnino; Merrily We Roll Along, de Richard Linklater; Frankenstein, de Guillermo del Toro, Juror #2, de Clint Eastwood, o Ferrari, de Michael Mann.

Sin perjuicio de que siempre viene bien ver la película de la que parte una secuela, la lista que viene a continuación y los directores que las firman auguran que el recuerdo será suficiente para un feliz aterrizaje en salas y habrá un montón de espectadores pendientes de llenarlas.

Segundas partes que serán buenísimas, seguro

Hablamos de Intensamente 2, con la imbatible propuesta de ver a Riley (protagonista de Intensamente, 2015) llegando a la adolescencia con su avalancha de sensaciones y una nueva emoción, la ansiedad, en ese cerebro suyo que sigue dando cancha a Tristeza, Alegría, Miedo, Ira y Asco, y de Beetlejuice 2, con la que Tim Burton cumple su promesa de recuperar a la familia Maitland, Bárbara y Adam, nada menos que 25 años después.

Otra joya que vuelve del pasado lejano es Gladiator 2, también recuperada por el director de la primera del año 2000, Ridley Scott, que ficha a Pedro Pascal para sustituir a un insustituible Russell Crowe de 36 años y en plenas facultades físicas.

Inmediata en el tiempo, la superesperada Dune: Parte Dos, dirigida por el canadiense Denis Villeneuve, que hizo la primera en 2021, y que mantiene a Timothée Chalamet de protagonista.

Ya sin el 2 detrás, llegan Mufasa: The Lion King (Barry Jenkins), precuela del éxito de Disney de 2019 El Rey León, rodada en imágenes generadas por ordenador, y Alien: Romulu, en la que el uruguayo Fede Álvarez recrea el universo de la original Alien: El octavo pasajero de 1979.

Más cerca, la segunda parte de Joker (2019), Joker: Folie a Deux, que asume el propio Todd Phillips, y de la que se sabe lo suficiente: que estarán Joaquin Phoenix y Lady Gaga, o Los Tres mosqueteros: Milady (2024), continuación de D’Artagnan (2023), ambas de Martin Bourboulon, con Vincent Cassel, Eva Green y Louis Garrel.

Y The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (Kenji Kamiyama), enésima recreación del libro de Tolkien desde El señor de los anillos: La comunidad del anillo (2001), esta vez, en una versión animada, precuela ambientada 183 años antes de lo ocurrido en la trilogía.

Los caramelitos del 24

Muy apetecible la llegada de The Book of Clarence -cuyo cartel recuerda sospechosamente a la Última Cena-, por sus protagonistas: Benedict Cumberbach, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo y Omar Sy, igual que pasa con la española Valle de Sombras, dirigida por Salvador Calvo (Los últimos de Filipinas, 2016), un thriller de supervivencia en el Himalaya con Miguel Herrán, Susana Abaitúa y Alexandra Masangkay.

Hugh Jackman fue reprendido por guardia de seguridad durante su visita al árbol Rockefeller en Navidad

Y para hacerle la ola, Sam Blitz Bazawule por su adaptación musical de El color púrpura que mantiene el título de 1985 de Steven Spielberg y encara 2024 con un montón de reconocimientos.

Además se estrenan El reino del planeta de los simios (Wes Ball); Cazafantasmas: Imperio helado (Gil Kenan), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Adam Wingard), Furiosa (George Miller), Ballerina (Len Wiseman), Deadpool 3 (Shawn Levy) y Kung Fu Panda 4.

Temas
Entretenimiento
Cine
películas
secuelas
estrenos
joker 2
2024
Lady Gaga
Timothée Chalamet
Emma Stone
Benedict Cumberbatch
Noticias
Recomendadas