Cine
28 nov 2024 , 17:56

Disney revela imágenes inéditas de la inspiración detrás de 101 Dálmatas

Imágenes exclusivas muestran a los animadores trabajando de cerca con perros reales para capturar la esencia de los entrañables personajes de la icónica película.

   
  • Disney revela imágenes inéditas de la inspiración detrás de 101 Dálmatas
    Fotografía de los animadores de Disney ( INTERNET )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Estrenada en 1961, 101 Dálmatas marcó un hito en la animación de Disney, no solo por su entrañable historia, sino por su innovación técnica, en las inéditas fotografías se puede ver a los animadores de Disney trabajando de cerca con perros dálmatas, observando sus movimientos y expresiones para capturar la esencia de los personajes en la película.

Lea también: El actor Julien Arnold murió en el escenario de un teatro en Canadá

Esta colaboración con cachorros y perros adultos fue clave para dar vida a los entrañables protagonistas de la historia, la película fue pionera en el uso de la tecnología Xerox, lo que permitió a los animadores recrear las distintivas manchas de los dálmatas de manera más rápida y precisa.

Lea también: La película ecuatoriana de Sebastián Cordero que podría ganar un Óscar

Fotografía de los animadores de Disney
Fotografía de los animadores de Disney ( INTERNET )

La película se basó en la novela de Dodie Smith, inspirada por su propio perro dálmata, Pongo. La autora, quien tuvo una conexión especial con su mascota, creó los personajes de la película, incluido el infame personaje de Cruella de Vil, quien planeaba usar la piel de los perros para hacer abrigos de lujo.

La historia de 101 Dálmatas continúa siendo un clásico querido por nuevas generaciones, manteniendo su esencia nostálgica hasta hoy.

Lea también: El hijo de John Travolta sorprende por su gran parecido con el actor

Estas nuevas fotos y detalles permiten a los fans ver cómo la magia de 101 Dálmatas cobró vida, gracias al trabajo de animadores y su cercanía con los animales que les sirvieron de modelo para crear a los inolvidables personajes de esta historia.

Fotografía de los animadores de Disney
Fotografía de los animadores de Disney ( INTERNET )
Temas
Entretenimiento
Tecnología
redes sociales
Cine
películas
Disney
creación
fotografías
Noticias
Recomendadas