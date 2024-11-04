Moisés Caicedo: “Contento por el gol y seguimos adelante”

<b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/moises-caicedo-anota-un-gol-contra-el-manchester-united-YA8244540>Moisés Caicedo</a></b> fue el héroe del <b>Chelsea</b> en el intenso empate contra el <b>Manchester United</b> en el <b>Old Trafford</b> por una fecha más de la <b>Premier League.</b> El jugador ecuatoriano anotó un golazo para el 1-1 <b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/moises-caicedo-estadistica-figura-contra-el-manchester-united-EA8244666></a></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><b></b>