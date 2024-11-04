Fútbol Internacional
04 nov 2024 , 10:35

Moisés Caicedo: “Contento por el gol y seguimos adelante”

El jugador ecuatoriano fue el héroe del Chelsea en el intenso empate por 1-1 contra el Manchester United por la Premier League.

   
    Moisés Caicedo, mediocampista ecuatoriano.( Chelsea )
Moisés Caicedo fue el héroe del Chelsea en el intenso empate contra el Manchester United en el Old Trafford por una fecha más de la Premier League.

El jugador ecuatoriano anotó un golazo para el 1-1 luego de rematar de volea desde el borde del área. El tricolor dedicó unas palabras luego del duelo.

Lea: Moisés Caicedo y la estadística que lo deja como figura contra el Manchester United

En redes sociales, Niño Moi compartió un verso bíblico: "Mira que te mando que te esfuerces y seas valiente; no temas ni desmayes, porque Jehová tu Dios estará contigo dondequiera que vayas".

Caicedo profundizó diciendo: "Un punto fuera de casa que al final, valdrá la pena. Contento por el gol y seguimos adelante".

Chelsea, es cuarto en la tabla de posiciones de la Premier League inglesa con 18 unidades, a 7 puntos del líder Liverpool.

Por su parte, el entrenador del Chelsea, Enzo Maresca resaltó el trabajo realizado por el ecuatoriano ante los diablos rojos: "Está haciendo un trabajo fantástico".

