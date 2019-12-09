Entretenimiento

Lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro

Los premios se entregarán el domingo 5 de enero en una ceremonia en Beverly Hills.

Joaquin Phoenix en una escena de "Joker" en una imagen proporcionada por Warner Bros. Foto: AP
9 Diciembre, 2019, 10:12 am
Por: AP 
A continuación la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro, en su 77ma edición, según se anunció el lunes. Los premios se entregarán el domingo 5 de enero en una ceremonia en Beverly Hills, California.
 
CINE
 
—Mejor película de drama: “The Irishman”, “Marriage Story”, “1917”, “Joker”, “The Two Popes”.
 
—Mejor película musical o de comedia: “Dolemite Is My Name”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Knives Out”, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”, “Rocketman”.
 
—Mejor director: Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”; Sam Mendes, “1917”; Todd Phillips, “Joker”; Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”; Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.
 
—Mejor actriz, drama: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”; Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”; Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”; Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”; Renée Zellweger, “Judy”.
 
—Mejor actor, drama: Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”; Antonio Banderas, “Dolor y gloria”; Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”; Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”; Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”.
 
—Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Awkwafina, “The Farewell”; Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”; Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”; Emma Thompson, “Late Night”; Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”.
 
—Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”; Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”; Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”; Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”.
 
—Mejor actriz de reparto: Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"; Annette Bening, "Reporte clasificado"; Laura Dern, "Historia de un matrimonio"; Jennifer Lopez, "Estafadoras de Wall Street" y Margot Robbie, "El escándalo"
 
—Mejor actor de reparto: Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”; Al Pacino, “The Irishman”; Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”; Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.
 
—Mejor película en lengua extranjera: “The Farewell”, “Les Misérables”, “Dolor y gloria”, “Parasite”, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”.
 
—Mejor cinta animada: “Frozen 2”, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”, “The Lion King”, “Missing Link”, “Toy Story 4”.
 
—Mejor guion: Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”; Bong Joon-ho y Han Jin-won, “Parasite”; Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”; Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”; Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”.
 
—Mejor música original: Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”; Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”; Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”; Thomas Newman, “1917”; Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”.
 
—Mejor canción original: “Beautiful Ghosts”, de “Cats”, por Taylor Swift y Andrew Lloyd Webber; “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”, de “Rocketman”, por Elton John & Bernie Taupin; “Into the Unknown”, de “Frozen II”, por Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez; “Spirit”, de “The Lion King”, por Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie e Ilya Salmanzadeh; “Stand Up”, de “Harriet”, por Joshuah Brian Campbell y Cynthia Erivo.
 
TELEVISIÓN
 
—Mejor serie de drama: “Big Little Lies”, “The Crown”, “Killing Eve”, “The Morning Show”, “Succession”.
 
—Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Jennifer Anniston, “The Morning Show”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”; Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”.
 
—Mejor actor, serie de drama: Brian Cox, “Succession”; Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”; Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”; Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”; Billy Porter, “Pose”.
 
—Mejor serie de comedia o musical: “Barry", “Fleabag", "The Kominsky Method", “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, "The Politician".
 
—Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”; Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”.
 
—Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Ben Platt, “The Politician”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Paul Rudd, “Living with Yourself”; Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”.
 
—Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV: “Catch-22”, “Chernobyl”, “Fosse/Verdon”, “The Loudest Voice”, “Unbelievable”.
 
—Mejor actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Joey King, “The Act”; Katilyn Dever, “Unbelievable”; Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”; Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”; Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”.
 
—Mejor actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”; Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”; Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”; Christohper Abbott, “Catch 22”; Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”.
 
—Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”; Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”; Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”; Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”; Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”.
 
—Mejor actor de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”; Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”; Henry Winkler, “Barry”.
 
Anunciados previamente:
 
—Premio Cecil B. DeMille: Tom Hanks.
 
—Premio Carol Burnett: Ellen DeGeneres.
 
A continuación la lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro, en su 77ma edición, según se anunció el lunes. Los premios se entregarán el domingo 5 de enero en una ceremonia en Beverly Hills, California.
 
CINE
 
—Mejor película de drama: “The Irishman”, “Marriage Story”, “1917”, “Joker”, “The Two Popes”.
 
—Mejor película musical o de comedia: “Dolemite Is My Name”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Knives Out”, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”, “Rocketman”.
 
—Mejor director: Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”; Sam Mendes, “1917”; Todd Phillips, “Joker”; Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”; Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.
 
—Mejor actriz, drama: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”; Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”; Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”; Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”; Renée Zellweger, “Judy”.
 
—Mejor actor, drama: Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”; Antonio Banderas, “Dolor y gloria”; Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”; Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”; Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”.
 
—Mejor actriz, musical o comedia: Awkwafina, “The Farewell”; Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”; Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”; Emma Thompson, “Late Night”; Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”.
 
—Mejor actor, musical o comedia: Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”; Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”; Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”; Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”.
 
—Mejor actriz de reparto: Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"; Annette Bening, "Reporte clasificado"; Laura Dern, "Historia de un matrimonio"; Jennifer Lopez, "Estafadoras de Wall Street" y Margot Robbie, "El escándalo"
 
—Mejor actor de reparto: Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”; Al Pacino, “The Irishman”; Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”; Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.
 
—Mejor película en lengua extranjera: “The Farewell”, “Les Misérables”, “Dolor y gloria”, “Parasite”, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”.
 
—Mejor cinta animada: “Frozen 2”, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”, “The Lion King”, “Missing Link”, “Toy Story 4”.
 
—Mejor guion: Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”; Bong Joon-ho y Han Jin-won, “Parasite”; Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”; Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”; Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”.
 
—Mejor música original: Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”; Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”; Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”; Thomas Newman, “1917”; Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”.
 
—Mejor canción original: “Beautiful Ghosts”, de “Cats”, por Taylor Swift y Andrew Lloyd Webber; “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”, de “Rocketman”, por Elton John & Bernie Taupin; “Into the Unknown”, de “Frozen II”, por Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez; “Spirit”, de “The Lion King”, por Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie e Ilya Salmanzadeh; “Stand Up”, de “Harriet”, por Joshuah Brian Campbell y Cynthia Erivo.
 
TELEVISIÓN
 
—Mejor serie de drama: “Big Little Lies”, “The Crown”, “Killing Eve”, “The Morning Show”, “Succession”.
 
—Mejor actriz, serie de drama: Jennifer Anniston, “The Morning Show”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”; Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”.
 
—Mejor actor, serie de drama: Brian Cox, “Succession”; Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”; Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”; Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”; Billy Porter, “Pose”.
 
—Mejor serie de comedia o musical: “Barry", “Fleabag", "The Kominsky Method", “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, "The Politician".
 
—Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical: Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”; Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”.
 
—Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical: Ben Platt, “The Politician”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Paul Rudd, “Living with Yourself”; Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”.
 
—Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV: “Catch-22”, “Chernobyl”, “Fosse/Verdon”, “The Loudest Voice”, “Unbelievable”.
 
—Mejor actriz, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Joey King, “The Act”; Katilyn Dever, “Unbelievable”; Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”; Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”; Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”.
 
—Mejor actor, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”; Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”; Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”; Christohper Abbott, “Catch 22”; Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”.
 
—Mejor actriz de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”; Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”; Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”; Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”; Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”.
 
—Mejor actor de reparto, serie, serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”; Kieran Culkin, “Succession”; Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”; Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”; Henry Winkler, “Barry”.
 
Anunciados previamente:
 
—Premio Cecil B. DeMille: Tom Hanks.
 
—Premio Carol Burnett: Ellen DeGeneres.
 

Notas Relacionadas

'Frozen 2' de nuevo al frente en las recaudaciones en cines
Youtube revela los 10 videos musicales más vistos del año

Tags Relacionados

globos de oro
nominado Globos de Oro
Boton Municipio
Boton Ecuaterra Boton Ecuaterra

NOTICIAS DESTACADAS

Boton Municipio

LO MÁS LEÍDO

Atl. de Madrid y Liverpool estarían interesados en 'Gabigol'
El martes se conocerá el alcance dela lesión de Renato Ibarra
Antonio Valencia tendría varias ofertas
Delfín dio a conocer precios de entradas para final de vuelta
Mal tiempo afecta las provincias de Loja, Carchi y Cotopaxi
Boton Ecuaterra