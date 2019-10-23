Entretenimiento

El impactante video de la borrachera de Kim Kardashian

La estrella de realities festejó recientemente su cumpleños 39.
  • La estrella de realities festejó recientemente su cumpleños 39. Foto: Captura de video
23 Octubre, 2019, 6:39 pm
Por: Redacción 
Por su cumpleaños 39, celebrado el 21 de octubre de 2019, Kim Kardashian recibió miles de felicitaciones. Más allá de los lujosos regalos que le dio su marido, la felicitación más llamativa fue la de su hermana Khloé, quien mostró un video de una borrachera de la influencer que se ha vuelto viral.
 
Entre varias fotos y un mensaje de cariño para su hermana, Khloé colgó un vídeo en el que se ve a Kim muy pero muy pasada de copas. 
 
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

♡ It’s your birthday @kimkardashian!!! There are so many wonderful things I wish people knew about you. There are SO many things, so I will only name a few. For all the years of your life, you have glowed from the inside out. There has always been a magnetic energy about you. You’ve written your own set of rules, always with love. You have forever had an immense amount of courage and faith that everything will always work out. But most importantly, You leave people better. You want everyone to be the best version of themselves. You leave people feeling empowered and full. I pray, on your birthday and every day of your life, that you forever feel loved, respected and appreciated! We all love you so much! I am so proud of all that you were, all that you are and all that you are going to be! Happy birthday @kimkardashian!! You are everything to so many but especially me ♡

Una publicación compartida de Khloé (@khloekardashian) el

 
Se ve cómo Kourtney Kardashian y una amiga llevan a Kim hasta al baño. La esposa de Kanye West no se puede mantener en pie y se deja guiar hasta la taza del servicio higiénico. 
 
Kim se tira al suelo y su hermana y amiga la animan a que vomite. “Si no devuelves, mañana te vas a encontrar fatal”, le dicen. 
 
Las imágenes son muy explícitas, tanto que Kourtney Kardashian tiene que salir el baño porque ella está a punto de vomitar. Al final, vemos a Kim Kardashian sola delante del servicio higiénico. 
 
El portal lavanguardia.com recuerda que su esposo, el rapero Kanye West, le ha regalado un millón de dólares en forma de donaciones a las asociaciones favoritas de la ahora estudiante de derecho. 
 
Kim Kardashian comenzó a estudiar derecho en 2018 y está en un periodo de aprendizaje de cuatro años en un prestigioso bufete de abogados de San Francisco. 
Por su cumpleaños 39, celebrado el 21 de octubre de 2019, Kim Kardashian recibió miles de felicitaciones. Más allá de los lujosos regalos que le dio su marido, la felicitación más llamativa fue la de su hermana Khloé, quien mostró un video de una borrachera de la influencer que se ha vuelto viral.
 
Entre varias fotos y un mensaje de cariño para su hermana, Khloé colgó un vídeo en el que se ve a Kim muy pero muy pasada de copas. 
 
Ver esta publicación en Instagram

♡ It’s your birthday @kimkardashian!!! There are so many wonderful things I wish people knew about you. There are SO many things, so I will only name a few. For all the years of your life, you have glowed from the inside out. There has always been a magnetic energy about you. You’ve written your own set of rules, always with love. You have forever had an immense amount of courage and faith that everything will always work out. But most importantly, You leave people better. You want everyone to be the best version of themselves. You leave people feeling empowered and full. I pray, on your birthday and every day of your life, that you forever feel loved, respected and appreciated! We all love you so much! I am so proud of all that you were, all that you are and all that you are going to be! Happy birthday @kimkardashian!! You are everything to so many but especially me ♡

Una publicación compartida de Khloé (@khloekardashian) el 21 Oct, 2019 a las 9:46 PDT

 
Se ve cómo Kourtney Kardashian y una amiga llevan a Kim hasta al baño. La esposa de Kanye West no se puede mantener en pie y se deja guiar hasta la taza del servicio higiénico. 
 
Kim se tira al suelo y su hermana y amiga la animan a que vomite. “Si no devuelves, mañana te vas a encontrar fatal”, le dicen. 
 
Las imágenes son muy explícitas, tanto que Kourtney Kardashian tiene que salir el baño porque ella está a punto de vomitar. Al final, vemos a Kim Kardashian sola delante del servicio higiénico. 
 
El portal lavanguardia.com recuerda que su esposo, el rapero Kanye West, le ha regalado un millón de dólares en forma de donaciones a las asociaciones favoritas de la ahora estudiante de derecho. 
 
Kim Kardashian comenzó a estudiar derecho en 2018 y está en un periodo de aprendizaje de cuatro años en un prestigioso bufete de abogados de San Francisco. 

Tags Relacionados

cumpleaños kim kardashian
kim kardashian
borrachera Kim Kardashian
Boton Municipio
Boton Ecuaterra Boton Ecuaterra
Le puede interesar
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
Por qué la relación entre los príncipes William y Harry "ha cambiado de forma irreparable"
¿La nueva canción de Selena Gómez está dedicada a Justin Bieber?
'El Ropavejero', el primer capítulo transmitido de "El Chavo del 8"
La 'tía Becky' afronta nuevo cargo por escándalo en universidades
Boton Municipio

LO MÁS LEÍDO

Por qué la relación entre los príncipes William y Harry "ha cambiado de forma irreparable"
Propondrán creación de fondo de jubilación patronal
¿La nueva canción de Selena Gómez está dedicada a Justin Bieber?
35.000 personas se movilizaron en el país
Liga de Quito saca ventaja de dos goles sobre Emelec
Boton Ecuaterra