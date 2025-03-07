Una joven murió tras ser impactada por un rayo en Isidro Ayora, Guayas

Una joven murió este jueves 6 de marzo tras ser impactada por un rayo en el <b>recinto Las Mercedes</b>, perteneciente al <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/sismo-canton-isidro-ayora-provincia-guayas-FL7058689 target=_blank>cantón Isidro Ayora</a></b>, en la provincia del <b>Guayas</b>. Según testigos, la mujer caminaba <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/estudiante-rayo-destruyo-cemento-puente-FI8578025 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/clima-ecuador-fuertes-lluvias-continuan-pais-7-marzo-YG8923427 target=_blank></a></b>