07 mar 2025 , 06:13

Una joven murió tras ser impactada por un rayo en Isidro Ayora, Guayas

La mujer caminaba por una carretera e iba a una cancha de fútbol. Tras el evento, fue trasladada a una casa de salud donde se confirmó su fallecimiento.

   
    La mujer iba a una cancha de fútbol cuando ocurrió el fenómeno.( Cortesía )
Una joven murió este jueves 6 de marzo tras ser impactada por un rayo en el recinto Las Mercedes, perteneciente al cantón Isidro Ayora, en la provincia del Guayas. Según testigos, la mujer caminaba por una carretera e iba a una cancha de fútbol con otras dos personas. La ciudadana fue trasladada a una casa de salud donde se confirmó su fallecimiento.

Se trata de la segunda persona que muere por la caída de un rayo en 2025. El 7 de enero, la víctima fue un joven de 16 años que caminaba por un puente peatonal en el sur de Quito. Esteban Ami había salido de su colegio e iba a su casa cuando fue alcanzado por el fenómeno.

Generalmente, las tormentas eléctricas están asociadas con la temporada invernal.

Los eventos adversos derivados de los aguaceros fuertes que caen actualmente sobre Ecuador dejan en total 16 fallecidos, según el último reporte de daños ofrecido por la Secretaría Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos (SNGR).

Adicionalmente, la población afectada se elevó a más de 80 000 personas, entre ellas 3 145 con la condición de damnificados, números que son más del doble de los que se registraban hace dos semanas.

