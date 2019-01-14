Chris Pratt se compromete con Katherine Schwarzenegger

Un apasionado romance desembocó en un compromiso para el actor Chris Pratt y Katherine Schwarzenegger.
Pratt publicó el lunes el Instagram una foto de su novia de 29 años luciendo un anillo de compromiso. Escribió: "Dulce Katherine, ¡estoy tan feliz de que dijiste que sí!".
No se informó cuándo y dónde sería la boda.
Schwarzenegger es la hija mayor del actor Arnold Schwarzenegger y Maria Shriver. Escribió el libro para niños "Maverick and Me" en 2017 y otro sobre una autoimagen positiva, "Rock What You've Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who's Been There and Back", en 2010.
Pratt, de 39 años, se divorció el año pasado de la actriz Anna Faris luego de nueve años de matrimonio. Ambos tienen un hijo, Jack, nacido en agosto del 2012.
Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!