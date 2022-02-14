Los beneficios de tomar sol para el corazón, el ánimo y el sistema inmune

<div class="bbc-19j92fr e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; font-family: 'Times New Roman'; font-size: 16px; background-color: #fdfdfd;">
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">Todo el mundo sabe de la importancia del protector solar. Pero la verdad es que nuestros cuerpos necesitan sol.</span></p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">La luz solar puede mejorar nuestro estado de ánimo, disminuir la presión arterial, fortalecer nuestros huesos, músculos e incluso nuestro sistema inmunológico.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Y una breve exposición es suficiente para cosechar todos estos beneficios.</p>
<h2 id="El-poder-del-sol" class="bbc-l3e97o e14hemmw0" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.625rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; margin: 0px; padding: 2rem 0px 1.5rem;" tabindex="-1">El poder del sol</h2>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Básicamente, sin la luz solar directa, nuestros cuerpos no pueden producir <span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">vitamina D</span>, una sustancia que realiza una serie de funciones importantes en nuestros cuerpos.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Cuando la luz del sol acaricia nuestra piel, el cuerpo la absorbe y la convierte en este poderoso nutriente.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">"Cuando el sol brilla sobre la piel, la radiación alcanza una molécula de 7-dehidrocolesterol. Convierte el 7-dehidrocolesterol en previtamina D. Después, la previtamina D tarda varios minutos en convertirse en vitamina D. Es la temperatura de tu cuerpo la que hace esta segunda transformación", explica Ann Webb, profesora de radiación atmosférica en la Universidad de Mánchester, Reino Unido.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Necesitamos vitamina D, por ejemplo, para que nuestro cuerpo absorba el calcio y el fosfato de los alimentos; ambos minerales son vitales para tener <span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">huesos, dientes y músculos sanos</span>. Y no importa tu edad.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Un estudio reciente incluso mostró que tomar vitamina D mejoró la fuerza muscular en los atletas, posiblemente al estimular el crecimiento de las células musculares.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Pero los beneficios de la vitamina D van más allá de fortalecer nuestros huesos y músculos.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">"Parece haber alguna evidencia de que contribuye al sistema inmunológico, además de ayudar a proteger contra algunas formas de cáncer y enfermedades autoinmunes como la esclerosis múltiple", agrega Webb.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Investigaciones también muestran que las personas con niveles muy bajos de vitamina D tienen un mayor riesgo de padecer enfermedades cardíacas, diabetes y demencia.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">La vitamina D es tan esencial para nuestra supervivencia que puede ayudar a explicar la <span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">apariencia de la piel clara</span>.</p>
<figure class="bbc-1qdcvv9 e6bmn90" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; width: 645.333px;">
<div class="bbc-172p16q e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 12; column-gap: 1rem;">
<div class="bbc-189y18v e57qer20" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 12;">
<div class="bbc-997y1y e1whu0" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 645.333px; padding-bottom: 363px;" data-e2e="image-placeholder">
<img class="eehpdyc0 bbc-rb7xa0 e1enwo3v0" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; display: block; width: 645.333px; height: auto;" src="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/D825/production/_122033355_gettyimages-958307950.jpg" sizes="(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw" alt="Plato de salmón" width="976" height="549" />
FUENTE DE LA IMAGEN,GETTY IMAGES

Pie de foto,
<p style="box-sizing: inherit; padding-bottom: 0px; margin: 0px;">Algunos alimentos, como el salmón, son fuente de vitamina D, pero es difícil obtener la cantidad necesaria solo a través de la dieta.</p>
</figcaption>
</figure>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Cuando nuestros ancestros abandonaron África, tenían la piel oscura para protegerse de la alta incidencia de la luz solar en la región.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Pero a medida que se expandieron al hemisferio norte, más fresco y oscuro, su piel se aclaró a través de la evolución, probablemente porque se habían adaptado a necesitar menos luz solar para producir vitamina D.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Cuanto más al norte se va, más claro tiende a ser el tono de la piel, con la excepción de los inuit del extremo norte, que tradicionalmente obtienen su vitamina D al comer carne de foca y pescados grasos.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Es cierto que también <span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">se puede obtener vitamina D de ciertos alimentos, como huevos, leche y pescados grasos (salmón, por ejemplo). Pero es muy difícil </span><span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">conseguir </span><span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">la cantidad adecuada solo con la dieta</span>.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Afortunadamente, podemos obtener nuestra dosis diaria al aire libre (y gratis).</p>
<h2 id="Mucho-más-que-vitamina-D" class="bbc-l3e97o e14hemmw0" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.625rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; margin: 0px; padding: 2rem 0px 1.5rem;" tabindex="-1">Mucho más que vitamina D</h2>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Pero la vitamina D no es el único beneficio de los rayos solares.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Todos sabemos lo bien que sienta la luz del sol; eso se debe a que la exposición al sol mejora nuestro estado de ánimo al aumentar la liberación en el cerebro de una hormona llamada<span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;"> serotonina</span>, que también te ayuda a sentirte tranquilo y concentrado.</p>
<div class="lazyload-wrapper " style="box-sizing: inherit;"><picture class="bbc-yfiktt e1enwo3v1" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; width: 645.333px; visibility: visible;"><source style="box-sizing: inherit;" srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/1707D/production/_122033349_gettyimages-1178747475.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1707D/production/_122033349_gettyimages-1178747475.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1707D/production/_122033349_gettyimages-1178747475.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1707D/production/_122033349_gettyimages-1178747475.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1707D/production/_122033349_gettyimages-1178747475.jpg.webp 800w" type="image/webp" /><source style="box-sizing: inherit;" srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/1707D/production/_122033349_gettyimages-1178747475.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1707D/production/_122033349_gettyimages-1178747475.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1707D/production/_122033349_gettyimages-1178747475.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1707D/production/_122033349_gettyimages-1178747475.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1707D/production/_122033349_gettyimages-1178747475.jpg 800w" type="image/jpeg" /><img class="eehpdyc0 bbc-rb7xa0 e1enwo3v0" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; display: block; width: 645.333px; height: auto;" src="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/1707D/production/_122033349_gettyimages-1178747475.jpg" sizes="(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw" alt="Vitamina D" width="976" height="549" /></picture></div>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">No es de extrañar que durante los largos meses de invierno en el hemisferio norte, cuando hay menos luz solar, muchas personas sufran de<span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;"> trastorno afectivo estacional</span> (TAE), un tipo de depresión resultante de los bajos niveles de serotonina.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Los estudios muestran que tenemos niveles más altos de serotonina en la sangre en los días despejados en comparación con los días nublados y grises.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Además, hay investigaciones que sugieren que la luz solar directa puede hacer que las células de la piel produzcan endorfinas, que también crean una sensación de bienestar.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">¿Y sabías que la luz solar reduce directamente la presión arterial?</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Científicos de la Universidad de Edimburgo, Escocia, hicieron un experimento que mostró que exponer tu brazo a solo 20 minutos de luz solar es suficiente para aumentar la producción de óxido nítrico en la piel, lo que, a su vez, hace que los vasos sanguíneos se dilaten, bajando así la presión arterial.</p>
<h2 id="Tiempo-de-exposición" class="bbc-l3e97o e14hemmw0" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.625rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; margin: 0px; padding: 2rem 0px 1.5rem;" tabindex="-1">Tiempo de exposición</h2>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Pero esta exposición debe hacerse de forma consciente para evitar quemaduras, cáncer de piel y el envejecimiento prematuro.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">La cantidad de sol que se necesita para producir la cantidad ideal de vitamina D es personal; <span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">depende de tu tipo de piel, de dónde vivas y de tu sensibilidad. Lo más importante es no quemarse</span>.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">La piel más oscura, por ejemplo, tiene una mayor cantidad de <span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">melanina</span>, un pigmento que actúa como protector solar natural, absorbiendo la radiación y protegiendo la piel de los daños.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Y esto termina impidiendo que la vitamina D se produzca con la misma facilidad, lo que requiere un tiempo de exposición más prolongado.</p>
<div class="lazyload-wrapper " style="box-sizing: inherit;"><picture class="bbc-yfiktt e1enwo3v1" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; width: 645.333px; visibility: visible;"><source style="box-sizing: inherit;" srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/169F7/production/_122636629_gettyimages-127616238.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/169F7/production/_122636629_gettyimages-127616238.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/169F7/production/_122636629_gettyimages-127616238.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/169F7/production/_122636629_gettyimages-127616238.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/169F7/production/_122636629_gettyimages-127616238.jpg.webp 800w" type="image/webp" /><source style="box-sizing: inherit;" srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/169F7/production/_122636629_gettyimages-127616238.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/169F7/production/_122636629_gettyimages-127616238.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/169F7/production/_122636629_gettyimages-127616238.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/169F7/production/_122636629_gettyimages-127616238.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/169F7/production/_122636629_gettyimages-127616238.jpg 800w" type="image/jpeg" /><img class="eehpdyc0 bbc-rb7xa0 e1enwo3v0" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; display: block; width: 645.333px; height: auto;" src="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/169F7/production/_122636629_gettyimages-127616238.jpg" sizes="(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw" alt="Mujeress tomando el sol" width="976" height="549" /></picture></div>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">"Cuando comparamos a las personas de piel blanca con la piel de personas del sur de Asia, encontramos que los del sur de Asia necesitan entre 2,5 y 3 veces más tiempo al sol para producir la misma cantidad de vitamina D. Eso se debe a que tienen algo de melanina natural en su piel", explica Webb.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Para alguien con piel clara, 10 minutos pueden ser suficientes. Si la piel es muy oscura, el tiempo ideal puede ser de hasta 45 minutos.</p>
<h2 id="Poco-y-con-frecuencia" class="bbc-l3e97o e14hemmw0" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.625rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; margin: 0px; padding: 2rem 0px 1.5rem;" tabindex="-1">Poco y con frecuencia</h2>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Puedes tener la tentación de tomar el sol todo el día, pero la mayor parte de la vitamina D se produce tan pronto como sales al aire libre. Y minimizar los períodos prolongados de exposición al sol también es la mejor manera de evitar consecuencias negativas como las quemaduras.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">"La vitamina D en realidad se produce en esa primera exposición inicial, así que (toma) un poco (de sol) y con frecuencia", sugiere Webb.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Si vas a estar expuesto durante más tiempo y corres el riesgo de quemarte, <span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">es fundamental proteger tu piel</span>.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">"El mensaje principal es nunca quemarse con el sol, eso es muy importante", agrega.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Vale la pena recordar que algunos productos para la piel, e incluso medicamentos, pueden afectar tu sensibilidad al sol.</p>
<div class="lazyload-wrapper " style="box-sizing: inherit;"><picture class="bbc-yfiktt e1enwo3v1" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; width: 645.333px; visibility: visible;"><source style="box-sizing: inherit;" srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/8A05/production/_122033353_gettyimages-105776638.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/8A05/production/_122033353_gettyimages-105776638.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/8A05/production/_122033353_gettyimages-105776638.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/8A05/production/_122033353_gettyimages-105776638.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/8A05/production/_122033353_gettyimages-105776638.jpg.webp 800w" type="image/webp" /><source style="box-sizing: inherit;" srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/8A05/production/_122033353_gettyimages-105776638.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/8A05/production/_122033353_gettyimages-105776638.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/8A05/production/_122033353_gettyimages-105776638.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/8A05/production/_122033353_gettyimages-105776638.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/8A05/production/_122033353_gettyimages-105776638.jpg 800w" type="image/jpeg" /><img class="eehpdyc0 bbc-rb7xa0 e1enwo3v0" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; display: block; width: 645.333px; height: auto;" src="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/8A05/production/_122033353_gettyimages-105776638.jpg" sizes="(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw" alt="Aplicación de protector solar" width="976" height="549" /></picture></div>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">"Si tienes la piel muy sensible, debes tener cuidado. Es importante conocer tu propia piel. Debes tener cuidado si estás tomando un medicamento que puede causar fotosensibilidad en la piel; algunos antibióticos pueden hacer eso. Si estás usando algunos productos, como cremas a base de retinol en la cara, que pueden dejar tu piel más sensible, ten cuidado y lee todos los folletos del producto", advierte Webb.</p>
<h2 id="A-arremangarse" class="bbc-l3e97o e14hemmw0" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.625rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; margin: 0px; padding: 2rem 0px 1.5rem;" tabindex="-1">A arremangarse</h2>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Puedes pensar que el sol en la cara es suficiente, pero para aprovechar los rayos del sol al máximo, también debes exponer tus <span style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">antebrazos y piernas</span>.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">"Cada parte de piel desprotegida expuesta al sol producirá vitamina D. Por lo tanto, cuanta más piel expongas, más vitamina D ingresará en tu circulación", explica Webb.</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">¿Y vale la pena salir a la calle para recargar vitamina D incluso en un día nublado?</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">"(Las nubes) reducen la luz solar, por lo que no se produce tanta vitamina D durante el mismo tiempo de exposición, pero aún así recibimos bastante radiación ultravioleta, al menos a través de nubes claras. Si llueve mucho, es probable que haya muy poco rayos ultravioleta en el exterior. Pero si está nublado, puedes salir".</p>
<p class="bbc-bm53ic e1cc2ql70" dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #3f3f42; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;"><em class="bbc-h1y5j7 ewc4zcb0" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;">*En la serie Just One Thing de BBC Radio 4, el doctor Michael Mosley analiza en diferentes episodios lo que podría</em><em class="bbc-h1y5j7 ewc4zcb0" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;">s</em><em class="bbc-h1y5j7 ewc4zcb0" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;"> hacer por </em><em class="bbc-h1y5j7 ewc4zcb0" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;">t</em><em class="bbc-h1y5j7 ewc4zcb0" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;">u salud si solo tuviera</em><em class="bbc-h1y5j7 ewc4zcb0" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;">s</em><em class="bbc-h1y5j7 ewc4zcb0" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;"> una opción.</em></p>