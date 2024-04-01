Seguridad
01 abr 2024

El Comité de crisis entrará en marcha después del 8 de abril

Redacción y Televistazo

¿Cómo coordinará el Gobierno la lucha contra la inseguridad luego del estado de excepción?

Televistazo

El Gobierno pondrá a prueba al Comité de Manejo de Crisis después del 8 de abril, cuando termine el estado de excepción.

El presidente Daniel Noboa creó este comité, mediante decreto ejecutivo, para coordinar y unir acciones interinstitucionales en momentos de crisis de seguridad interna.

Este lunes la ministra de gobierno, Mónica Palencia, aclaró que el ejecutivo no renovará el estado de excepción, por impedimento constitucional, y que está analizando mecanismos para continuar con la guerra en contra del terrorismo.

El Comité de Crisis entrará en acción, según el decreto ejecutivo, para definir la estrategia y mantener a las Fuerzas Armadas en las calles por el conflicto armado interno.

El comité, conformado por siete miembros, será liderado por el Presidente, y tiene 13 atribuciones, entre ellas:

  • Coordinar con las funciones del estado para mantener el orden constitucional y la estabilidad en el país en situaciones de crisis.
  • Adoptar medidas de seguridad y protección civil.
  • Utilizar inteligencia estratégica para anticipar y mitigar las amenazas.

    • La gestión del Comité de Crisis no interferirá en las competencias del Consejo de Seguridad Pública del Estado, COSEPE, ni del Comité de Operaciones de Emergencia, COE.

    Para que funcione el Comité, la ministra Palencia deberá nombrar un secretario. El plazo vence este martes. El Centro de Inteligencia Estratégica será el encargado de capacitar a sus integrantes, en 10 días.

    Le puede interesar: Mónica Palencia afirma que no se renovará el estado de excepción, y delegará la seguridad a ciertos gobiernos locales

    El gobierno de Lasso creó la Secretaría de Seguridad con objetivos parecidos al Comité de Crisis y no logró contener la ofensiva de los grupos criminales.

    Noboa va por un nuevo experimento en un momento que repunta de la violencia criminal.

