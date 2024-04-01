El Comité de crisis entrará en marcha después del 8 de abril

El <b>Gobierno </b>pondrá a prueba al <b>Comité de Manejo de Crisis </b>después del <b>8 de abril</b>, cuando <b>termine</b> el <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/muertes-noboa-excepcion-ecuador-2024-LK7084368 target=_blank>estado de excepción</a>. </b> El presidente <b>Daniel Noboa</b> creó este comité, <b>mediante decreto ejecutivo</b>, para <b>c</b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b>