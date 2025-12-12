Seguridad
Un expolicía, quien es cabecilla de la banda Sao Box, fue liberado por un juez de El Oro

Wilson Fernando C. A.. quien fue policía hasta 2014, tiene un amplio historial delictivo y fue detenido por tener un arma. Fue liberado por un juez porque consideró que un fiscal formuló mal los cargos.

   
    Imagen de dos hermanos capturados el 11 de diciembre de 2025 en Pasaje, El Oro.( Redes sociales )
John Reimberg, ministro del Interior, denunció en redes sociales que Wilson Fernando C. A., un expolicía que es identificado como un cabecilla del grupo criminal Sao Box, fue liberado por un juez tras ser capturado con un arma en la provincia de El Oro.

"Increíble el nivel de ridiculez que los orenses y los ecuatorianos tenemos que soportar por parte de un sistema de justicia caduco y a las órdenes de intereses oscuros", manifestó en su cuenta de X.

Según su parte de detención, ocurrida la madrugada del 11 de diciembre, Wilson Fernando C. A. tenía un arma de fuego en el dormitorio de una casa en el cantón Pasaje, por lo que la Fiscalía buscaba procesarlo por porte ilegal de armas.

Sin embargo, el magistrado Edison Mendieta decidió horas después disponer su libertad porque, a su criterio, el fiscal no presentó los elementos suficientes para imputar ese delito y que debía hablarse de un presunto caso de tenencia ilegal de armas.

Wilson Fernando C. aseveró que él fue detenido en la casa de la mamá de sus hijas y que desconocía a quién le pertenecía esa arma de fuego. El juez finalmente negó el pedido de prisión preventiva y dictó la prohibición de su salida del país, como también que se deba presentar una vez a la semana en esa unidad judicial.

Reimberg dijo que el liberado tiene un prontuario delictivo extenso desde 2016, como fraude procesal, robo, delincuencia organizada y otros dos casos de tenencia ilegal de arma.

El hombre formó parte de la Policía Judicial hasta 2014, año en el que fue destituido. Agentes apuntan que, desde entonces, el hombre ha cometido varios delitos.

Su hermano menor, Roger Luis C., fue capturado en la misma madrugada y fue procesado por tráfico de drogas. Él si recibió prisión preventiva. El ministro del Interior calificó al dúo como "hermanitos del terror", pues de acuerdo a las autoridades, ambos extorsionan a comerciantes de Pasaje.

