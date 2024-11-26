Seguridad
26 nov 2024 , 18:40

Dos personas van a prisión por el asesinato de un hombre con picos de botella durante un hornado solidario en Quito

Los agresores usaron botellas de vidrio. Le produjeron heridas en el pecho y la cabeza.

   
  • Dos personas van a prisión por el asesinato de un hombre con picos de botella durante un hornado solidario en Quito
    Imagen referencial para graficar a una persona con un pico de botella. ( Fiscalía )
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Segundo Baltazar M. V. y Pablo Javier E. C. fueron sentenciados a 17 años y cuatro meses de cárcel por el asesinato de un hombre durante un hornado solidario en la parroquia Tumbaco, oriente de Quito, informó la Fiscalía este martes 26 de noviembre.

El suceso violento ocurrió el 17 de diciembre de 2023. El fiscal del caso relató que los ahora sentenciados agredieron a la víctima con picos de botella.

LEA: Un adolescente de 16 años es encontrado culpable del asesinato de su hermana y dos sobrinas en Guayaquil

Pablo Javier E. C. lo hirió en el pecho y Segundo Baltazar M. V. le rompió una botella de vidrio en la cabeza. El hombre fue trasladado al Hospital de Yaruquí, pero el personal médico confirmó su deceso.

Los homicidas huyeron en un taxi. Minutos después, tuvieron un altercado con el taxista, quien los obligó a bajarse del vehículo y pidió ayuda a sus compañeros, que evitaron que escaparan. En ese momento fueron detenidos por la Policía.

LEA: Una banda de delincuentes desmanteló un vehículo en Nueva Aurora, al sur de Quito

Temas
cárcel
homicidio
asesinato
Sentencia
Fiscalía
Quito
Tumbaco
Noticias
Recomendadas