Ecuador
26 jun 2024 , 15:31

Dos alemanas se extraviaron en el cerro Mandango de Loja

Ambas fueron rescatadas por las unidades de rescate y personal especializado del Cuerpo de Bomberos de Loja (CBL) y Policía Nacional

    Imagen de las dos alemanas rescatadas-( Cortesía del ECU 911 )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Dos mujeres alemanas se extraviaron en el cerro Mandango, sector Puliche en la provincia de Loja, sur del país. La emergencia fue registrada por el sistema ECU 911 a las 15:45 del martes 25 de julio de 2024.

De forma inmediata se coordinó la atención de las labores de búsqueda y rescate con las unidades y personal especializado del Cuerpo de Bomberos de Loja (CBL) y Policía Nacional.

Según información proporcionada por el alertante, las extranjeras no contaban con la asistencia de un guía. Por eso, el personal de rescate inició las labores de búsqueda, que permitieron la localización de dos mujeres luego de seis horas de registrada la alerta.

Ellas recibieron los primeros auxilios de forma inmediata. Efectivos de bomberos informaron que las rescatadas se encontraban en buen estado de salud, pero por precaución fueron trasladadas hasta el Centro de Salud de Vilcabamba para que sean valoradas de forma más exhaustiva.

Temas
operativo
rescate
turistas alemanas
Policía Nacional
ECU911
Bomberos
Loja
Noticias
