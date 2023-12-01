Boletín Opinión
01 dic 2023 , 17:18

Quito, con sentido de futuro

Carlos Rojas

    No es solo un medio de transporte público masivo. El Metro es la llave para que Quito y sus habitantes entren, de una vez por todas, en la modernidad. Su construcción y puesta en marcha se hizo realidad luego de casi 11 años de promesas, desánimo, ilusión, mentiras, demagogia y populismo.

    Sin embargo, la complejidad de la obra, en cuanto a su costo e infraestructura, obligó a que varios alcaldes capitalinos se comprometieran con sacar adelante el proyecto, más allá de sus equivocaciones. Es así que si juntamos, como si fueran los vagones de un tren, el aporte de cada uno de ellos, podemos concluir que solo las políticas de Estado hacen progresar a los ciudadanos.

    Augusto Barrera concibió el proyecto e inició con las primeras obras civiles. Mauricio Rodas cerró el modelo de financiamiento, hizo los túneles, armó las paradas, trajo los trenes. Del botín político y el manoseo clientelar en el que el Metro estuvo a punto de caer durante la gestión de Jorge Yunda, mejor ni hablar. Así que pasemos a Santiago Guarderas, que dio forma al modelo de operación y recaudo y Pabel Muñoz que, tras unos ajustes de fondo que eran necesarios para poner orden y seguridad a todo el esquema de funcionamiento, logró que esta inversión de 2.000 millones de dólares pudiera ser aprovechada por capitalinos y visitantes.

    El aprendizaje de esta década planificación, construcción y operación del Metro es profuso y sirve de incentivo para avanzar en lo que se viene:

    1.- La reestructuración integral de todo el sistema de transporte masivo urbano, donde el objetivo sea alimentar el flujo de pasajeros hacia y desde el Metro, a fin de que los buses convencionales conecten y sirvan otras zonas carentes de un buen servicio de buses.

    2.- La negociación con las cooperativas privadas de buses debe ser patriótica, donde se rompan esquemas y estructuras clientelares mafiosas que han deteriorado la calidad del ambiente y la convivencia de la ciudad. Para eso se requiere liderazgo político.

    3.- Si los quiteños aprendemos a querer y cuidar el Metro, exigiremos al resto de operadores adecentar en algo su servicio.

    4.- El Metro de Quito puede significar el renacimiento del Centro Histórico, pues este sistema es una magnífica puerta de entrada y salida, cómoda y segura, de visitantes. Solo falta (gran desafío) que las calles de nuestro casco colonial se llenen de restaurantes, galerías, tiendas, centros culturales, tecnología y diversión. Es decir, de una oferta integral de ocio que nos ponga a la altura de las grandes capitales del mundo. ¿Se imaginan al Centro Histórico completamente peatonal?

    5.- Si la gente se acostumbra al Metro, en poco tiempo la ciudad exigirá que la línea se amplíe hacia el norte, en el sector de la Ofelia, para conectar con mayor facilidad a las enormes poblaciones de Carcelén, la Mitad del Mundo, Carapungo y Calderón, con decenas de miles de traslados diarios.

    6.- Un gran y eficiente transporte eléctrico público desalienta el uso de autos particulares. Excelente oportunidad para que los quiteños empecemos a hablar del fin del subsidio a los combustibles. Soñemos con que toda la zona por donde pasa el Metro tenga menos autos y más bicicletas.

    7.- Si el Metro agarra fuerza, también será posible el repoblamiento de todo ese eje urbanístico trazado desde la Avenida 10 de Agosto, para lograr una ciudad mejor concentrada que aproveche toda la red de servicios básicos existentes en esta área que además puede convertirse en una gran zona universitaria.

    Todo este paso hacia el futuro no depende, exclusivamente, del alcalde y los concejales que elegimos cada cuatro años. Requiere de un compromiso propio por recuperar el orgullo de ser quiteños con el fin de volver a apropiarnos de nuestra ciudad.

    *Por la forma en la que la Judicatura lleva adelante el concurso para los jueces de la Corte Nacional. Wilman Terán le está haciendo un profundo daño a las instituciones y la democracia. Desoye y archiva las recomendaciones de expertos internacionales. Pone bajo un peligroso secretismo el resultado de los exámenes y demás puntuaciones de los participantes. No da explicaciones a nadie... Es obvio que su agenda responde al grupo (o grupos) político que hoy controla desde la Asamblea, la Comisión de Justicia, Fiscalización, el CAL y el Comité de Ética. https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/judicatura-ignoro-recomendaciones-concurso-jueces-corte-nacional-LB6425841
