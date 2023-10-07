Mundo
07 oct 2023 , 13:41

El grupo armado de Hamás toma como rehenes a mujeres israelíes en las calles

Redacción

El primer ministro de Israel, Benjamín Netanyahu, ha anunciado que su país está "en guerra" con los militantes palestinos.

    Nuevas imágenes difundidas en redes sociales muestran a mujeres ensangrentadas siendo llevadas a la fuerza hacia vehículos llenos de combatientes. Foto: Captura de video
Hombres del grupo armado Hamás toman como rehenes de las calles de Israel a mujeres jóvenes y adultos mayores, después de cruzar al territorio el sábado mientras la guerra toma un giro más oscuro y el número de muertos ya pasan los 300.

Nuevas imágenes difundidas en redes sociales muestran a mujeres ensangrentadas siendo llevadas a la fuerza hacia vehículos llenos de combatientes, a menudo con las manos atadas a la espalda.

Otras imágenes mostraban a jubilados israelíes capturados en Israel y llevados a la Franja de Gaza en carritos de golf. Otros clips mostraban a familias enteras obligadas a subir a camiones y siendo expulsadas por militantes.

Al menos 1.100 personas han resultado heridas sólo en el conflicto en Israel, y su primer ministro Benjamín Netanyahu ha anunciado que su país está "en guerra" con los militantes palestinos. Mientras tanto, Hamás ha llamado a las naciones árabes e islámicas a unirse a su ataque, y la ONU ha anunciado una reunión del Consejo de Seguridad que se celebrará en las próximas horas.

Thomas Helm, corresponsal de The National en Jerusalén, habló hoy con MailOnline desde Jerusalén. Dijo que la situación de los rehenes marcó un tono peligroso sobre cómo podría desarrollarse el conflicto, que comenzó en una festividad judía.

Sacan a civiles israelíes de las calles y los condujeron de regreso a Gaza. Foto: Dailymail.co.uk
