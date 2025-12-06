La noticia a fondo
Mensajes de Negro Tulio revelan que quería sacar a Chonillo de la Alcaldía de Durán vivo o muerto

El cabecilla de los Chone Killers enfrenta un nuevo proceso por delincuencia organizada. En la audiencia se reveló un supuesto pacto con una vicealcaldesa, cuyo nombre no se especifica. Dos personas han pasado por ese cargo y renunciado.

    Julio Alberto Alcívar Martínez -alias Negro Tulio- también era conocido como Latén o la Firma. Conversaciones halladas en sus celulares evidenciaron que así le decían los miembros de los Chone Killers durante la coordinación de asesinatos en el cantón Durán.

    El pasado 4 de diciembre de 2025, nuevamente se abrió un proceso por delincuencia organizada contra el cabecilla. Ese día cayeron siete personas más, entre dos bomberos y un exbombero del cantón ferroviario.

    La Policía los acusa de al menos 79 asesinatos en Guayas y Santa Elena. En la audiencia de formulación de cargos se reveló que alias Negro Tulio tenía un video en el que se atribuía la autoría del atentado contra el alcalde Luis Chonillo y buscaba sacarlo del Municipio, vivo o muerto. Para ello, supuestamente tenía un acuerdo con una vicealcaldesa.

    Lea más: Así es como alias Negro Tulio extorsionaba a transportistas de Durán y gestionaba contratos en la ATD desde la cárcel.

    Ecuavisa.com accedió al expediente del nuevo proceso por delincuencia organizada. La Fiscalía -en la audiencia- presentó algunas pruebas recopiladas durante cinco meses de investigación. En ese tiempo, Julio Martínez ya estaba recluido en una cárcel de Ecuador tras ser deportado desde Panamá.

    Tiene una sentencia en su contra por delincuencia organizada en una trama de corrupción que involucra entidades públicas de Durán. Y una condena por terrorismo tras una ola de atentados en ese cantón, donde incluso fallecieron policías en servicio activo.

    Algunos de los documentos hacen referencia a la extracción de información del celular de Negro Tulio. En la audiencia se dijo que Martínez "amenazaba con sacar de la Alcaldía a Chonillo, mencionado un supuesto acuerdo con la vicealcaldesa". Sin embargo, no se especifica el nombre de la funcionaria.

    "Si mijo, usted dígales que ellos tienen que copiar sacándolo a ese (...) de Chonillo. Eso es lo que ya quiero, porque la vicealcaldesa es la que va a copiar (responder) al mil”, fue uno de los mensajes que habría enviado Negro Tulio.

    El cantón Durán ha tenido dos vicealcaldesa en el periodo de Chonillo. Ambas han renunciado a su cargo. Chonillo por su parte, desde agosto de 2024, dirige la ciudad vía telemática.

    La Fiscalía también acusó a Negro Tulio de amenazar a una concejal con quemar su hotel y de continuar con los atentados y muertes violentas en Durán "si las autoridades no se alinean con los fines delictivos de esta organización", cita el expediente.

    El implicado estuvo pendiente de la investigación sobre el ataque en el que murieron dos personas. Uno de sus cómplices fue detenido y Negro Tupio quiso obtener información del testimonio anticipado.

    Además del atentado contra Chonillo en 2023, el cabecilla supuestamente planificaba otro ataque contra él y contra la exalcaldesa Alexandra Arce, de quien se refirió como "un problema". Aunque públicamente Arce no ha denunciado algún atentado directo en su contra, su esposo fue asesinado el 29 de diciembre de 2024, cuando estaba al pie de su vivienda en la ciudadela Abel Gilbert.

    Negro Tulio también tenía en el teléfono un blog de notas, en el que se detallaba tipos de armas de fuego como fusiles, pistolas Glock y municiones. A la red de los Chone Killers se le atribuye el asesinato del fiscal César Suárez.

    De hecho, las pruebas balísticas realizadas a las municiones y casquillos recopilados en el crimen del funcionario y en el ataque contra Luis Chonillo, revelan que se usaron las mismas armas para ambos hechos violentos.

    Dentro del nuevo proceso por delincuencia organizada, los agentes hicieron pruebas técnicas para cotejar la voz de Negro Tulio con audios y videos que había en su celular. Así, confirmaron que los archivos fueron enviados por él para dar directrices a la organización.

    Alias Negro Tulio fue trasladado a la cárcel del Encuentro en Santa Elena.
    Alias Negro Tulio fue trasladado a la cárcel del Encuentro en Santa Elena. ( Policía Nacional )

    Vehículos del cuerpo de Bomberos usados para cometer sicariatos en Durán

    Como parte de las investigaciones de algunos asesinatos en Durán, las autoridades analizaron las cámaras de vigilancia internas de un cuartel de Bomberos.

    Hubo dos funcionarios de la entidad que fueron capturados. Uno de los miembros de la organización avisó a Negro Tulio que habían sido enviados a la Penitenciaría del Litoral.

    En un expediente del 29 de marzo de 2024, los peritos analizaron las grabaciones de seguridad. Se evidenció la salida de una camioneta roja durante el atentado contra policías del Grupo de Operaciones Especiales (GOE). El conductor de ese vehículo fue capturado el 4 de diciembre de 2025 con los demás sospechosos.

    Según el expediente, el carro de los Bomberos recogió a los sospechosos del crimen para sacarlos del sitio. No ha sido la única mención en supuestos vínculos de esa entidad con los Chone Killers.

    En la investigación por delincuencia organizada en temas de contratos públicos, el Cuerpo de Bomberos fue mencionado. También había fotos de presunta droga almacenada en uno de los cuarteles.

    El Cuerpo de Bomberos fue intervenido por las autoridades en julio de 2025. A la par, la competencia de la Agencia de Tránsito de Durán pasó a la Policía y la entidad también fue intervenida.

    Te puede interesar: Disparos, tortura e información oculta: las revelaciones en el juicio del caso Las Malvinas.

