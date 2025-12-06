Mensajes de Negro Tulio revelan que quería sacar a Chonillo de la Alcaldía de Durán vivo o muerto

<i>Lea más:</i> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/negro-tulio-extorsion-transportistas-duran-carcel-HN10480676 target=_blank>Así es como alias Negro Tulio extorsionaba a transportistas de Durán y gestionaba contratos en la ATD desde la cárcel.</a> Ecuavisa.com accedió al expediente del nuevo proceso por delincuencia <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/chone-killers-negro-tulio-sentenciado-delincuencia-duran-XN9593066 target=_blank></a><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/jessika-solis-renuncia-vicealcaldesa-duran-HB9434458 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/esposo-alexandra-arce-asesinado-duran-EN8539060 target=_blank></a>