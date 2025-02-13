Entretenimiento
Maye Musk, madre de Elon Musk, deslumbra en la Semana de la Moda de Nueva York a los 76 años

La veterana modelo canadiense cerró el desfile de la marca Juzui con un vestido largo de color carbón y una chaqueta de piel blanca, demostrando su elegancia atemporal.

   
    Maye Musk, madre del magnate de la tecnología Elon Musk.( Fashion Week New York )
Maye Musk, madre del magnate de la tecnología Elon Musk, se ha convertido en el centro de atención en la Semana de la Moda de Nueva York.

La modelo canadiense de 76 años cerró el desfile de la marca Juzui con un vestido largo de color carbón y una chaqueta de piel blanca, mostrando su elegancia atemporal.

La diseñadora de Juzui, Taoray Wang, expresó su admiración por Maye Musk, destacando su impacto en la moda y en muchas mujeres en China. "A Maye como persona, como mujer, la adoro y la respeto. Ella me inspira y creo que no solo a mí, sino también a muchas de mis clientas en China", dijo Wang.

Maye Musk ha desfilado para Juzui en temporadas anteriores y ha mostrado su admiración por la firma de lujo china. La veterana modelo también ha trabajado con reconocidas casas de moda como Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Siriano y Philipp Plein, y ha escrito un libro sobre su vida titulado "Una mujer, un plan: Una vida llena de riesgos, belleza y éxito".

La modelo canadiense ha demostrado que la edad no es un obstáculo para seguir siendo una figura destacada en la moda. En 2022, se convirtió en la modelo de mayor edad en aparecer en la revista Sports Illustrated, y es una de las estrellas de la Semana de la Moda de Berlín, Nueva York y París.

