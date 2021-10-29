"El juego del calamar": la criptomoneda inspirada en la serie que se disparó tras su estreno (y las preocupaciones que genera)

<p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;"><b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">La devoci&oacute;n por la serie &quot;El juego del calamar&quot; se extiende ahora al mundo de las criptomonedas.</b></p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Desarrolladores de videojuegos han creado una versi&oacute;n online del programa -que cuenta la historia de un grupo de personas obligadas a competir en juegos infantiles mortales por dinero-, para el que necesitas una criptomoneda llamada &quot;Squid&quot; (calamar en ingl&eacute;s) para jugar.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&quot;Cuantas m&aacute;s personas se unan,&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">mayor ser&aacute; la bolsa de recompensas</b>&quot;, dicen los creadores de la divisa, al detallar que los desarrolladores se llevar&aacute;n el 10% de la cuota de inscripci&oacute;n y el 90% restante se entregar&aacute; al ganador final.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&quot;Y lo que es m&aacute;s importante, &iexcl;no proporcionamos consecuencias mortales aparentemente!&quot;, bromea el libro blanco de la web oficial&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">Squidgame.cash.</b></p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Squid es lo que se conoce una criptomoneda de la modalidad &quot;<i style="box-sizing: inherit; font-style: italic; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;">play-to-earn</i>&quot; o&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">&quot;jugar para ganar&quot;</b>, donde la gente compra tokens para jugar a videojuegos online donde pueden ganar m&aacute;s tokens.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><section data-e2e="recommendations-heading" style="box-sizing: inherit; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&Eacute;stos pueden cambiarse por otras criptomonedas o por dinero fiduciario.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">En el caso de squid, muchos compradores ser&aacute;n&nbsp;<i style="box-sizing: inherit; font-style: italic; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;">gamers&nbsp;</i>que quieran jugar a la versi&oacute;n online de &quot;El juego del calamar&quot;, que estar&aacute; disponible a partir de noviembre.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Las rondas individuales tienen costes para participar. Por ejemplo, jugar a la &quot;Ronda 1: luz roja, luz verde&quot;, costar&aacute; a un jugador 456 squid. Las rondas, un total de seis, se vuelven m&aacute;s caras a medida que se avanza.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Desde su estreno el martes, squid ha multiplicado, como la serie, su valor sin freno. Comenz&oacute; con un modesto<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">&nbsp;US$0</b><b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">,</b><b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">01</b> y para este viernes ya superaba los&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">US$6</b><b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">,</b><b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">27</b>, un incremento de m&aacute;s del 60.000%.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">De acuerdo con el sitio web de seguimiento de precios de criptomonedas&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">CoinMarketCap</b>, la nueva moneda virtual estuvo incluso en los primeros lugares de ganancias diarias.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Se estima entonces que su capitalizaci&oacute;n de mercado, o el volumen total en el mercado, ha alcanzado&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">US$184 millones</b> en tan solo 72 horas.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><h2 style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.625rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 700; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); margin: 0px; padding: 2rem 0px 1.5rem;" tabindex="-1">Las advertencias</h2></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Sin embargo, las dudas comenzaron a surgir cuando varios de los compradores intentaron sin &eacute;xito revender sus tokens.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">El propio CoinMarketCap advirti&oacute; que&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">muchos usuarios no han podido revender sus tokens</b> en las bolsas de criptomonedas. &quot;Hemos recibido varios informes de que los usuarios no pueden vender este token en Pancakeswap (lugar de intercambio).&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">&iexcl;Tenga cuidado al operar!</b>&quot;, alert&oacute;.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Los consumidores tambi&eacute;n han manifestado sus preocupaciones en ese sentido en redes sociales.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Un comprador dijo a la BBC en Twitter que tiene&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">US$7.500&nbsp;</b><b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">bloqueados</b><b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">&nbsp;en la moneda</b> y que espera que se liberen en 48 horas.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Mientras se aclara la situaci&oacute;n, la compa&ntilde;&iacute;a ha dicho que est&aacute; utilizando una tecnolog&iacute;a antidumping &quot;innovadora&quot; que limita que la gente venda sus monedas si no hay suficientes siendo compradas en el mercado.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">No obstante, la empresa se abstuvo de responder inmediatamente a la petici&oacute;n de aclaraci&oacute;n de la BBC.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 12; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><figure style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; padding-bottom: 1.5rem; width: 645.328px;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 12; column-gap: 1rem;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 12;"><div data-e2e="image-placeholder" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 645.328px; padding-bottom: 362.984px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit;"><img srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/15FB/production/_121272650_gettyimages-1349880253.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/15FB/production/_121272650_gettyimages-1349880253.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/15FB/production/_121272650_gettyimages-1349880253.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/15FB/production/_121272650_gettyimages-1349880253.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/15FB/production/_121272650_gettyimages-1349880253.jpg 800w" alt="Exhibición de personajes de El juego de calamar en Sidney" src="blob:https://froala.com/25a36a31-be05-49a4-9938-dc673848f92d" sizes="(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw" width="976" height="549" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; width: 645.328px; visibility: visible; height: auto;" class="fr-fil fr-dib"></div><p style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 0.75rem; line-height: 1rem; background-color: rgba(34, 34, 34, 0.75); text-transform: uppercase; color: rgb(255, 255, 255); padding: 0.25rem 0.5rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; position: absolute; bottom: 0px; margin: 0px; left: 0px;"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; position: absolute; width: 1px; margin: 0px;">FUENTE DE LA IMAGEN,</span><span lang="en-GB" style="box-sizing: inherit;">GETTY IMAGES</span></p></div></div></div></figure></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&quot;Esta criptodivisa se une a una larga y creciente lista de monedas y tokens digitales que se aprovechan de memes aleatorios o fen&oacute;menos culturales&quot;, declar&oacute; a la BBC Eswar Prasad, economista de la Universidad de Cornell.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">&quot;Sorprendentemente, muchas de estas monedas atraen r&aacute;pidamente la atenci&oacute;n de los inversores, lo que lleva a valorizaciones salvajemente infladas. Los inversores minoristas ingenuos que se dejan atrapar por estos frenes&iacute;es especulativos&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">se enfrentan al riesgo de sufrir p&eacute;rdidas sustanciales</b>&quot;, advirti&oacute;.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><h2 style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.625rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 700; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); margin: 0px; padding: 2rem 0px 1.5rem;" tabindex="-1">Juegos para ganar</h2></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Los juegos de &quot;jugar para ganar&quot; se han hecho cada vez m&aacute;s populares durante la pandemia a medida que el auge de los juegos en l&iacute;nea impuls&oacute; el desarrollo del sector tecnol&oacute;gico GameFi, que combina el entretenimiento con herramientas reales para ganar dinero.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Se espera que el&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">metaverso</b> - una visi&oacute;n futurista de internet formada por espacios virtuales tridimensionales compartidos- ayude a este sector a desarrollarse a&uacute;n m&aacute;s.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">No s&oacute;lo los operadores de criptomonedas se han beneficiado de la popularidad de &quot;El juego del calamar&quot;.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); padding-bottom: 1.5rem; margin: 0px; padding-right: 2.5rem;">Las suscripciones de Netflix experimentaron un aumento cuando se estren&oacute; el programa. Seg&uacute;n&nbsp;<i style="box-sizing: inherit; font-style: italic; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;">Bloomberg</i>, se cree que el valor de la serie coreana para el gigante del&nbsp;<i style="box-sizing: inherit; font-style: italic; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;">streaming</i><i style="box-sizing: inherit; font-style: italic; font-family: inherit; font-weight: inherit;">&nbsp;</i><b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">asciende a unos</b><b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">&nbsp;US$900 millones</b>, de tan solo US$21,4 millones que cost&oacute; su producci&oacute;n.</p></div>' width='825' height='495' allow='autoplay; fullscreen; encrypted-media' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen allowscriptaccess='always' scrolling='no'>