Cine y series
"El juego del calamar": la criptomoneda inspirada en la serie que se disparó tras su estreno (y las preocupaciones que genera)
La devoción por la serie "El juego del calamar" se extiende ahora al mundo de las criptomonedas.
La devoción por la serie "El juego del calamar" se extiende ahora al mundo de las criptomonedas. Desarrolladores de videojuegos han creado una versión online del programa -que cuenta la historia de un grupo de personas obligadas a competir en juegos infantiles mortales por dinero-, para el que necesitas una criptomoneda llamada "Squid" (calamar en inglés) para jugar. "Cuantas más personas se unan, mayor será la bolsa de recompensas", dicen los creadores de la divisa, al detallar que los desarrolladores se llevarán el 10% de la cuota de inscripción y el 90% restante se entregará al ganador final. "Y lo que es más importante, ¡no proporcionamos consecuencias mortales aparentemente!", bromea el libro blanco de la web oficial Squidgame.cash. Squid es lo que se conoce una criptomoneda de la modalidad "play-to-earn" o "jugar para ganar", donde la gente compra tokens para jugar a videojuegos online donde pueden ganar más tokens. o&nbsp;<b style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder;">&quot;jugar para ganar&quot;</b>, donde la gente compra tokens para jugar a videojuegos online donde pueden ganar m&aacute;s tokens.</p></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><section data-e2e="recommendations-heading" style="box-sizing: inherit; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); margin: 0px 0px 1.5rem; padding: 1rem 0px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative;"><a href="https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-59098417#end-of-recommendations" style="box-sizing: inherit; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 700; font-style: normal; font-size: 0.8125rem; border: 0.125rem solid rgb(34, 34, 34); color: rgb(34, 34, 34); display: block; left: 0px; line-height: 1; padding: 0.75rem; position: absolute; text-decoration: none; top: 0px; z-index: 10; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; width: 1px; margin: 0px;">Saltar Quiz&aacute;s tambi&eacute;n te interese y continuar leyendo</a><div style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; z-index: 0; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); margin: 0px 0px 0.5rem; padding: 0px;"><strong style="box-sizing: inherit; font-weight: bolder; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; display: flex; flex-direction: column;"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; display: flex; flex-flow: row nowrap; -webkit-box-pack: justify; justify-content: space-between; min-height: 2.75rem; -webkit-box-align: stretch; align-items: stretch;"><span dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1.5rem; line-height: 2rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); margin: 0px; padding-right: 1rem; display: flex; -webkit-box-align: center; align-items: center;">Quiz&aacute;s tambi&eacute;n te interese</span></span></span></strong></div><ul dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; list-style-type: none; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1; column-gap: 1rem;"><li dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1; column-gap: 1rem;"><div data-e2e="story-promo-wrapper" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; padding: 0.5rem; margin-top: 0.5rem; background-color: rgb(246, 246, 246);"><div style="box-sizing: inherit; display: inline-block; position: relative; width: 7.5rem; vertical-align: top;"><div data-e2e="image-placeholder" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 120px; padding-bottom: 67.5px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit;"><img srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/70/cpsprodpb/663F/production/_115957162_bridgerton_101_unit_01005r.jpg 70w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/95/cpsprodpb/663F/production/_115957162_bridgerton_101_unit_01005r.jpg 95w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/144/cpsprodpb/663F/production/_115957162_bridgerton_101_unit_01005r.jpg 144w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/183/cpsprodpb/663F/production/_115957162_bridgerton_101_unit_01005r.jpg 183w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/663F/production/_115957162_bridgerton_101_unit_01005r.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/663F/production/_115957162_bridgerton_101_unit_01005r.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/663F/production/_115957162_bridgerton_101_unit_01005r.jpg 660w" alt="Phoebe Dynevor en Bridgerton" src="blob:https://froala.com/2b5b9c77-940d-41af-9de3-7489bdb81ff7" width="976" height="549" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; width: 120px; visibility: visible; height: auto;" class="fr-fil fr-dib"></div></div></div><div style="box-sizing: inherit; display: inline-block; width: calc(100% - 7.5rem); padding: 0px 1rem; vertical-align: top; height: 67.5px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: ReithSerif, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 500; font-style: normal; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.25rem; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); margin: 0px; height: 67.5px; display: flex; -webkit-box-align: center; align-items: center;"><a href="https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-55728597" style="box-sizing: inherit; background-color: transparent; position: static; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); text-decoration: none; overflow-wrap: break-word;">Netflix: &iquest;continuar&aacute; en 2021 con el mismo &eacute;xito que tuvo durante la pandemia de coronavirus?</a></div></div></div></div></li><li dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1; column-gap: 1rem;"><div data-e2e="story-promo-wrapper" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; padding: 0.5rem; margin-top: 0.5rem; background-color: rgb(246, 246, 246);"><div style="box-sizing: inherit; display: inline-block; position: relative; width: 7.5rem; vertical-align: top;"><div data-e2e="image-placeholder" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 120px; padding-bottom: 67.5px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit;"><img srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/70/cpsprodpb/19EC/production/_121063660_squid13.png 70w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/95/cpsprodpb/19EC/production/_121063660_squid13.png 95w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/144/cpsprodpb/19EC/production/_121063660_squid13.png 144w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/183/cpsprodpb/19EC/production/_121063660_squid13.png 183w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/19EC/production/_121063660_squid13.png 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/19EC/production/_121063660_squid13.png 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/19EC/production/_121063660_squid13.png 660w" alt="Sae-byok interpretada por la modelo Jung Ho-yeon (derecha), una desertora norcoreana, en una escena de &quot;El juego del calamar&quot;." src="blob:https://froala.com/365127a0-adce-4be0-803f-8e2c9c63f17b" width="976" height="549" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; width: 120px; visibility: visible; height: auto;" class="fr-fil fr-dib"></div></div></div><div style="box-sizing: inherit; display: inline-block; width: calc(100% - 7.5rem); padding: 0px 1rem; vertical-align: top; height: 67.5px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: ReithSerif, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 500; font-style: normal; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.25rem; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); margin: 0px; height: 67.5px; display: flex; -webkit-box-align: center; align-items: center;"><a href="https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-58921210" style="box-sizing: inherit; background-color: transparent; position: static; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); text-decoration: none; overflow-wrap: break-word;">El juego del calamar: 6 cosas que la serie de Netflix muestra sobre la realidad de Corea del Sur</a></div></div></div></div></li><li dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1; column-gap: 1rem;"><div data-e2e="story-promo-wrapper" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; padding: 0.5rem; margin-top: 0.5rem; background-color: rgb(246, 246, 246);"><div style="box-sizing: inherit; display: inline-block; position: relative; width: 7.5rem; vertical-align: top;"><div data-e2e="image-placeholder" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 120px; padding-bottom: 67.5px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit;"><img srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/70/cpsprodpb/1100A/production/_120824696_gettyimages-1173369843.jpg 70w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/95/cpsprodpb/1100A/production/_120824696_gettyimages-1173369843.jpg 95w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/144/cpsprodpb/1100A/production/_120824696_gettyimages-1173369843.jpg 144w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/183/cpsprodpb/1100A/production/_120824696_gettyimages-1173369843.jpg 183w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/1100A/production/_120824696_gettyimages-1173369843.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1100A/production/_120824696_gettyimages-1173369843.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/1100A/production/_120824696_gettyimages-1173369843.jpg 660w" alt="facebook" src="blob:https://froala.com/6276182e-df0e-45c2-ab4c-073b1e0dd176" width="976" height="549" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; width: 120px; visibility: visible; height: auto;" class="fr-fil fr-dib"></div></div></div><div style="box-sizing: inherit; display: inline-block; width: calc(100% - 7.5rem); padding: 0px 1rem; vertical-align: top; height: 67.5px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: ReithSerif, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 500; font-style: normal; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.25rem; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); margin: 0px; height: 67.5px; display: flex; -webkit-box-align: center; align-items: center;"><a href="https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-58804964" style="box-sizing: inherit; background-color: transparent; position: static; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); text-decoration: none; overflow-wrap: break-word;">&quot;Facebook es un escandaloso y reprensible ejemplo de un nuevo orden econ&oacute;mico global&quot;</a></div></div></div></div></li><li dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: block; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1; border: none;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; display: grid; position: initial; width: initial; margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 1; column-gap: 1rem;"><div data-e2e="story-promo-wrapper" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; padding: 0.5rem; margin-top: 0.5rem; background-color: rgb(246, 246, 246);"><div style="box-sizing: inherit; display: inline-block; position: relative; width: 7.5rem; vertical-align: top;"><div data-e2e="image-placeholder" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 120px; padding-bottom: 67.5px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit;"><img srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/70/cpsprodpb/E427/production/_120870485_0a3343bb-1407-453c-912d-a0de51d0775d.jpg 70w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/95/cpsprodpb/E427/production/_120870485_0a3343bb-1407-453c-912d-a0de51d0775d.jpg 95w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/144/cpsprodpb/E427/production/_120870485_0a3343bb-1407-453c-912d-a0de51d0775d.jpg 144w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/183/cpsprodpb/E427/production/_120870485_0a3343bb-1407-453c-912d-a0de51d0775d.jpg 183w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/E427/production/_120870485_0a3343bb-1407-453c-912d-a0de51d0775d.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/E427/production/_120870485_0a3343bb-1407-453c-912d-a0de51d0775d.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/E427/production/_120870485_0a3343bb-1407-453c-912d-a0de51d0775d.jpg 660w" alt="Mark Zuckerberg" src="blob:https://froala.com/ce4c4252-950b-4ff9-8fa6-3feaf88c1505" width="976" height="549" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; width: 120px; visibility: visible; height: auto;" class="fr-fil fr-dib"></div></div></div><div style="box-sizing: inherit; display: inline-block; width: calc(100% - 7.5rem); padding: 0px 1rem; vertical-align: top; height: 67.5px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit; font-family: ReithSerif, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 500; font-style: normal; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.25rem; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); margin: 0px; height: 67.5px; display: flex; -webkit-box-align: center; align-items: center;"><a href="https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-58810097" style="box-sizing: inherit; background-color: transparent; position: static; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); text-decoration: none; overflow-wrap: break-word;">Facebook: los US$6.000 millones que perdi&oacute; Zuckerberg con la falla de sus plataformas (y el esc&aacute;ndalo de los archivos filtrados)</a></div></div></div></div></li></ul><p style="box-sizing: inherit; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; position: absolute; width: 1px; margin: 0px;" tabindex="-1">Final de Quiz&aacute;s tambi&eacute;n te interese</p></div></section></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; background-color: rgb(253, 253, 253); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;'><p dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 1rem; line-height: 1.375rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; color: rgb(63, 63, 66); Éstos pueden cambiarse por otras criptomonedas o por dinero fiduciario. En el caso de squid, muchos compradores serán gamers que quieran jugar a la versión online de "El juego del calamar", que estará disponible a partir de noviembre. Las rondas individuales tienen costes para participar. Por ejemplo, jugar a la "Ronda 1: luz roja, luz verde", costará a un jugador 456 squid. Las rondas, un total de seis, se vuelven más caras a medida que se avanza. Comenzó con un modesto US$0,01 y para este viernes ya superaba los US$6,27, un incremento de más del 60.000%. De acuerdo con el sitio web de seguimiento de precios de criptomonedas CoinMarketCap, la nueva moneda virtual estuvo incluso en los primeros lugares de ganancias diarias. Se estima entonces que su capitalización de mercado, o el volumen total en el mercado, ha alcanzado US$184 millones en tan solo 72 horas. Las advertencias Sin embargo, las dudas comenzaron a surgir cuando varios de los compradores intentaron sin éxito revender sus tokens. El propio CoinMarketCap advirtió que muchos usuarios no han podido revender sus tokens en las bolsas de criptomonedas. "Hemos recibido varios informes de que los usuarios no pueden vender este token en Pancakeswap (lugar de intercambio). ¡Tenga cuidado al operar!", alertó. Los consumidores también han manifestado sus preocupaciones en ese sentido en redes sociales. Un comprador dijo a la BBC en Twitter que tiene US$7.500 bloqueados en la moneda y que espera que se liberen en 48 horas. en la moneda y que espera que se liberen en 48 horas. utilizando una tecnología antidumping "innovadora" que limita que la gente venda sus monedas si no hay suficientes siendo compradas en el mercado. No obstante, la empresa se abstuvo de responder inmediatamente a la petición de aclaración de la BBC. margin: 0px; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column-end: span 12; column-gap: 1rem;"><div dir="ltr" style="box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-column: 1 / span 12;"><div data-e2e="image-placeholder" style="box-sizing: inherit; position: relative; height: 0px; overflow: hidden; background: none; width: 645.328px; padding-bottom: 362.984px;"><div style="box-sizing: inherit;"><img srcset="https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/15FB/production/_121272650_gettyimages-1349880253.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/15FB/production/_121272650_gettyimages-1349880253.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/15FB/production/_121272650_gettyimages-1349880253.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/15FB/production/_121272650_gettyimages-1349880253.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/15FB/production/_121272650_gettyimages-1349880253.jpg 800w" alt="Exhibición de personajes de El juego de calamar en Sidney" src="blob:https://froala.com/25a36a31-be05-49a4-9938-dc673848f92d" sizes="(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw" width="976" height="549" style="box-sizing: inherit; border-style: none; width: 645.328px; visibility: visible; height: auto;" class="fr-fil fr-dib"></div><p style="box-sizing: inherit; font-size: 0.75rem; line-height: 1rem; background-color: rgba(34, 34, 34, 0.75); text-transform: uppercase; color: rgb(255, 255, 255); padding: 0.25rem 0.5rem; font-family: ReithSans, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; position: absolute; bottom: 0px; margin: 0px; left: 0px;"><span style="box-sizing: inherit; clip-path: inset(100%); clip: rect(1px, 1px, 1px, 1px); height: 1px; overflow: hidden; position: absolute; width: 1px; margin: 0px;">FUENTE DE LA IMAGEN,</span><span lang="en-GB" style="box-sizing: inherit;">GETTY IMAGES</span></p></div></div></div></figure></div><div dir="ltr" style='box-sizing: inherit; margin: 0px; display: block; width: initial; grid-template-columns: repeat(10, 1fr); grid-column: 5 / span 10; color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: "Times New Roman"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; "Esta criptodivisa se une a una larga y creciente lista de monedas y tokens digitales que se aprovechan de memes aleatorios o fenómenos culturales", declaró a la BBC Eswar Prasad, economista de la Universidad de Cornell. "Sorprendentemente, muchas de estas monedas atraen rápidamente la atención de los inversores, lo que lleva a valorizaciones salvajemente infladas. Los inversores minoristas ingenuos que se dejan atrapar por estos frenesíes especulativos se enfrentan al riesgo de sufrir pérdidas sustanciales", advirtió. Juegos para ganar Los juegos de "jugar para ganar" se han hecho cada vez más populares durante la pandemia a medida que el auge de los juegos en línea impulsó el desarrollo del sector tecnológico GameFi, que combina el entretenimiento con herramientas reales para ganar dinero. Se espera que el metaverso - una visión futurista de internet formada por espacios virtuales tridimensionales compartidos- ayude a este sector a desarrollarse aún más. No sólo los operadores de criptomonedas se han beneficiado de la popularidad de "El juego del calamar". Las suscripciones de Netflix experimentaron un aumento cuando se estrenó el programa. Según Bloomberg, se cree que el valor de la serie coreana para el gigante del streaming asciende a unos US$900 millones, de tan solo US$21,4 millones que costó su producción.
29 oct 2021 , 18:40
BBC News Mundo
