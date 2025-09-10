Invocation of method 'getImageProperties' in class com.liferay.portal.util.IterTemplateContent threw exception XYZ_E_INVALID_IMG_URL_ZYX at 21837/F/AMPLIADA_SECOND_ESTADIO[line 42, column 42]
1##----AMPLIADA_SECOND_ESTADIO----
2
3
4##BBCMUNDO
5#set($bbc = "false")
6#set($bbc_css = "")
7#set($hmSources = {})
8#getAcAssignedCatExtended_v1($hmSources "Sources")
9#if($hmSources && $hmSources.size() > 0)
10#foreach ($elem in $hmSources)
11#if(($elem.name == "BBC News Mundo") || ($elem.name == "BBCMundo"))
12#set($articuloInstrumental = $aboutCategoryArticles.getArticle($elem.id))
13#set($Sponsor_Header = $!articuloInstrumental.getTag(null,"Sponsor_Header").data)
14#set($Sponsor_Footer = $!articuloInstrumental.getTag(null,"Sponsor_Footer").data)
15#set($bbc = "true")
16#set($bbc_css = "bbc")
17#end
18#end
19#end
20
21
22#set($shareUrl = "#siteUrl()#printAcCanonicalUrl_v1()")
23#set($shareUrl = $shareUrl.replaceAll("http:","https:"))
24#set($title = $!articleToolbox.getTag(null,"Headline").data)
25#set($title = $!escapeTool.html($title))
26
27##Paywall
28#set($article_is_restricted = $articleToolbox.article_is_restricted())
29#if ($article_is_restricted)
30#foreach($product in $articleToolbox.getProductList())
31#set($prod = $product.get("name"))
32#addMetaTagPaywall($!prod)
33#end
34#else
35#set($prod = "")
36#end
37
38
39##Meta Social Media, dimensiones Imagen
40#if ($ogimage && $ogimage != "" && $ogimage != "http://ecv-vp.milenium.cloud/news-portlet/getogimage/8e39cc7e-84b0-423b-85b9-5fb8f15b12fc.jpg" )
41 ##Meta Social Media, dimensiones Imagen
42 #set ($dimogimageOG = $!articleToolbox.getImageProperties( $ogimage ) )
43 #set($metaogwidth = {})
44 #set($temp = $metaogwidth.put( "content", $dimogimageOG.width ) )
45 #set($temp = $metaogwidth.put( "property", "og:image:width" ) )
46 $iterVelocityTools.addMetaTag( $metaogwidth )
47
48 #set($metaogheight = {})
49 #set($temp = $metaogheight.put( "content", $dimogimageOG.height ) )
50 #set($temp = $metaogheight.put( "property", "og:image:height" ) )
51 $iterVelocityTools.addMetaTag( $metaogheight )
52#end
53
54
55#set($imgUrl = $articleToolbox.getImageURL("Image","0","crop_amp"))
56
57#set($imgLink= {})
58#set($temp = $imgLink.put("rel","preload"))
59#set($temp = $imgLink.put("as","image"))
60#set($temp=$imgLink.put('href',"$imgUrl"))
61$iterVelocityTools.addLinkTag($imgLink)
62
63<script>
64 $(document).ready(function () {
65 $(".text .html iframe").attr("loading", "lazy");
66 });
67</script>
68
69#set($dateDi = "#printDate_v1('yyyy-MM-dd')")
70#set($dateHor = "#printDate_v1('HH:mm:ssXXX')")
71
72#set($dateDi = $dateDi.trim())
73#set($dateHor = $dateHor.trim())
74
75#set($formtLocal = "$dateDi T $dateHor" )
76
77#set($formtLocal = $formtLocal.replaceAll(" ", ""))
78#set($TituloEsc = $htmlUtil.escape($!Headline.data))
79#set($TituloEsc = $TituloEsc.replaceAll("\n", ""))
80#set ($tempSubheadline = "#getTeaserSubheadline_v1(false)")
81#if($tempSubheadline && $tempSubheadline != "")
82#set($Texto = $tempSubheadline )
83#else
84#set($Texto = "#getTeaserText_v1(200)" )
85#end
86#set($Texto = $Texto.replaceAll("<.*?>","") )
87 #set($Texto = $Texto.trim() )
88 #set($TextoEsc = $htmlUtil.escape($Texto))
89
90 #set($TituloEsc = $htmlUtil.escape($!Headline.data))
91 #set($TituloEsc = $TituloEsc.replaceAll("\n", ""))
92
93 #set($hmAutores = {})
94 #getAcAssignedExtendedAllCat_v1($hmAutores "Ecv_Author")
95 #if($hmAutores.size() > 0)
96 #set($hmAutor = $hmAutores.get(0))
97 #set($autor = $hmAutores.get(0).name)
98 #end
99
100 #set ($totalSize = 200)
101
102 #set($text = "")
103 #set($Texto = $articleToolbox.getTag2(null, 'Text', 200, '', ''))
104 #set($text = $!Texto.data)
105 #set($text = $text.replace("<p>"," "))
106 #set($text = $text.replace("</p>"," "))
107
108 #set($text = $text.replace('"',''))
109 #set($text = $text.replace("<br />",""))
110
111 #set($text = $text.replace("<","<")) #set($text=$text.replace(">",">"))
112
113 ## Eliminar todo el contenido de <script> ... </script>
114 #set($text = $text.replaceAll("(?is)<script.*?</script>", ""))
115
116 ## Eliminar todo desde <blockquote en adelante
117 #set($text = $text.replaceAll("(?is)<blockquote.*?</blockquote>", ""))
118
119 #set($text = $text.replace("<br />",""))
120 #set($text = $text.replace("<strong>",""))
121 #set($text = $text.replace("</strong>",""))
122 #set($text = $text.trim())
123 #set($text = $htmlUtil.escape($text))
124
125
126 ##HREFLANG EC-ES
127 #set($hreflangES= {})
128 #set($temp = $hreflangES.put("rel","alternate"))
129 #set($temp = $hreflangES.put("hreflang","es-ec"))
130 #set($temp=$hreflangES.put("href","$shareUrl"))
131 $iterVelocityTools.addLinkTag($hreflangES)
132
133 ##HREFLANG DEFAULT
134 #set($hreflang= {})
135 #set($temp = $hreflang.put("rel","alternate"))
136 #set($temp = $hreflang.put("hreflang","x-default"))
137 #set($temp=$hreflang.put("href","$shareUrl"))
138 $iterVelocityTools.addLinkTag($hreflang)
139
140
141 #set ($Dailymotion = "")
142 #set ($Jwplayer = "")
143
144 #set ($Multimedia = "")
145 #getTagMacro_v1($Multimedia, '', 'Multimedia', -1, '', '')
146
147 #set ($Mediastream = "")
148 #set ($Rudo = "")
149 #getTagMacro_v1($Mediastream, '', 'Mediastream', -1, '', '')
150 #getTagMacro_v1($Rudo, '', 'Rudo', -1, '', '')
151
152 #if($Mediastream && $Mediastream.data)
153 #set($embed = "//rudo.video/vod/$Mediastream.data")
154
155 #else
156 #if ($Rudo && $Rudo.data && !$Rudo.data.contains("<iframe"))
157 #set($embed = "//rudo.video/vod/$Rudo.data")
158 #else
159 #set($embed = "//rudo.video/vod/12345")
160 #end
161
162 #end
163
164
165 ## inicio - de codigo para obtener la seccion principal
166
167
168 #set($ac-sectionParentDateFrom = $articleContext.selectNodes('articlectx/sections//section[@from]/parent::section'))
169 #if($ac-sectionParentDateFrom.size() > 0)
170 #foreach ($atrib in $ac-sectionParentDateFrom.get(0).attributes() )
171 #if($atrib.name == "name")
172 #set ($secName= $!atrib.data)
173 #end
174 #end
175 #end
176 #set($subSection = "#printAssignedSection_v1")
177
178 #set($metaMRFSeccion = {})
179 #set($temp = $metaMRFSeccion.put("property","mrf:sections"))
180 #set($temp = $metaMRFSeccion.put("content","$secName"))
181 $iterVelocityTools.addMetaTag($metaMRFSeccion)
182
183
184 #set($metaMRFSubseccion = {})
185 #set($temp = $metaMRFSubseccion.put("property","mrf:tags"))
186 #set($temp = $metaMRFSubseccion.put("content","sub-section:$subSection"))
187 $iterVelocityTools.addMetaTag($metaMRFSubseccion)
188
189
190 ## fin - de codigo para obtener la seccion principal
191
192 ## Imagen para discover con tamaño 1200 x 600
193 #set($imgDiscoverUrl = $articleToolbox.getImageURL("TeaserImage","0","crop_amp"))
194 #set ($dimogimage = {} )
195 #if ( $imgDiscoverUrl && $imgDiscoverUrl != "" && $imgDiscoverUrl.startsWith("/") )
196 #set ($dimogimage = $!articleToolbox.getImageProperties( $imgDiscoverUrl ) )
197 #end
198
199
200 <script type="application/ld+json">
201 {
202 "@context": "http://schema.org",
203 "@type": "NewsArticle",
204 "mainEntityOfPage": {
205 "@type": "WebPage",
206 "@id": "$!articleToolbox.getArticleViewer("canonical")"
207 },
208 "headline": "$TituloEsc",
209 "description": "$TextoEsc",
210
211 "articleSection": "$secName",
212 "articleBody": "$!text",
213
214 "datePublished": "$formtLocal",
215 "dateModified": "$formtLocal",
216 "author": {
217 "@type": "Person",
218 "name": "$autor",
219 "url": "#metadataUrl_v1("metadatos")$hmAutor.friendlyname"
220 },
221 "publisher": {
222 "@type": "Organization",
223 "name": "Ecuavisa",
224 "logo": {
225 "@type": "ImageObject",
226 "url": "https://cdn-ecv-2025.pages.dev/logoecuavisa/logo-ecuavisa-112x112.png",
227 "width": 112,
228 "height": 112
229 }
230 },
231 "image": {
232 "@type": "ImageObject",
233 "url": "$imgDiscoverUrl",
234 "width": $dimogimage.width,
235 "height": $dimogimage.height
236 }
237 }
238 </script>
239
240
241
242
243#if(($Multimedia && $Multimedia.Document.data) || ($Rudo && $Rudo.data) || ($Mediastream && $Mediastream.data) || ($Dailymotion && $Dailymotion.data) || ($Jwplayer && $Jwplayer.data))
244 #set($imgTeaserUrl = $articleToolbox.getImageURL("TeaserImage","0","crop_60_100_H"))
245 #set ($hasMultimedia = true)
246
247 <script>console.log("si es multimedia v9")</script>
248
249 <script type="application/ld+json">
250 {
251 "@context": "https://schema.org",
252 "@type": "VideoObject",
253 "name": "$TituloEsc",
254 "description": "$TextoEsc",
255 "thumbnailUrl": "$imgTeaserUrl",
256 "uploadDate": "$formtLocal",
257 "duration": "",
258 "contentUrl": "",
259 "embedUrl": "$embed",
260 "interactionCount": "",
261 "publisher": {
262 "@type": "Organization",
263 "name": "Ecuavisa",
264 "logo": {
265 "@type": "ImageObject",
266 "url": "https://cdn-ecv-2025.pages.dev/logoecuavisa/logo-ecuavisa-112x112.png",
267 "width": 112,
268 "height": 112
269 }
270 },
271 "author": {
272 "@type": "Person",
273 "name": "$autor"
274 },
275 "transcript": "$TextoEsc"
276 }
277 </script>
278 #else
279 #set ($hasMultimedia = false)
280
281 <script>console.log("no es multimedia v9")</script>
282
283
284
285
286 #end
287
288 <div class="inf2 d-flex align-items-center">
289
290 <div class="author d-flex">
291 <div class="autor-img">
292 <img alt="user placeholder" src="https://estadisticas.ecuavisa.com/sites/gestor/ampliada2022/user.webp"
293 class="img-ec" width="50px" height="50px">
294 </div>
295 <div class="autor-description">
296 #set($hmAutores = {})
297 #getAcAssignedExtendedAllCat_v1($hmAutores "Ecv_Author")
298 #if($hmAutores.size() > 0)
299 #foreach($hmAutor in $hmAutores)
300 <div class="byline autordiv">
301 <a href="#metadataUrl_v1("metadatos")$hmAutor.friendlyname">
302 <h2>$hmAutor.name</h2>
303 </a>
304 </div>
305 #end
306 #end
307 <div class="cargo-ec"></div>
308 </div>
309</div>
310
311 <div class="btn-compartir d-flex">
312
313 <div class="boton_ws_two">
314 <a href="https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCi1XoBFLgWOzqkbk19" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"
315 aria-label="Abrir canal de WhatsApp">
316 <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="48" height="48" viewBox="0 0 24 24">
317 <path fill="currentColor"
318 d="M19.05 4.91A9.816 9.816 0 0 0 12.04 2c-5.46 0-9.91 4.45-9.91 9.91c0 1.75.46 3.45 1.32 4.95L2.05 22l5.25-1.38c1.45.79 3.08 1.21 4.74 1.21c5.46 0 9.91-4.45 9.91-9.91c0-2.65-1.03-5.14-2.9-7.01m-7.01 15.24c-1.48 0-2.93-.4-4.2-1.15l-.3-.18l-3.12.82l.83-3.04l-.2-.31a8.264 8.264 0 0 1-1.26-4.38c0-4.54 3.7-8.24 8.24-8.24c2.2 0 4.27.86 5.82 2.42a8.183 8.183 0 0 1 2.41 5.83c.02 4.54-3.68 8.23-8.22 8.23m4.52-6.16c-.25-.12-1.47-.72-1.69-.81c-.23-.08-.39-.12-.56.12c-.17.25-.64.81-.78.97c-.14.17-.29.19-.54.06c-.25-.12-1.05-.39-1.99-1.23c-.74-.66-1.23-1.47-1.38-1.72c-.14-.25-.02-.38.11-.51c.11-.11.25-.29.37-.43s.17-.25.25-.41c.08-.17.04-.31-.02-.43s-.56-1.34-.76-1.84c-.2-.48-.41-.42-.56-.43h-.48c-.17 0-.43.06-.66.31c-.22.25-.86.85-.86 2.07c0 1.22.89 2.4 1.01 2.56c.12.17 1.75 2.67 4.23 3.74c.59.26 1.05.41 1.41.52c.59.19 1.13.16 1.56.1c.48-.07 1.47-.6 1.67-1.18c.21-.58.21-1.07.14-1.18s-.22-.16-.47-.28">
319 </path>
320 </svg>
321 <span class="text_">Canal WhatsApp </span>
322 </a>
323 </div>
324
325
326 <div class="iconNewsletterArticle">
327 <a href="/newsletter">
328 <svg width="48" height="38" viewBox="0 0 48 38" fill="none" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
329 <path
330 d="M0 12.1362L20.76 22.952C21.0189 23.0872 21.3073 23.1579 21.6 23.1579C21.8928 23.1579 22.1811 23.0872 22.44 22.952L39.7344 13.9436C40.8622 14.2555 42.0435 14.3307 43.2024 14.1645L43.2 30.2812C43.2001 32.2528 42.4379 34.1497 41.0696 35.5828C39.7013 37.0159 37.8307 37.8765 35.8416 37.9881L35.4 38H7.8C5.80767 38.0001 3.89081 37.2458 2.44265 35.8918C0.99448 34.5377 0.124797 32.6867 0.0120003 30.7183L0 30.2812V12.1362ZM34.4088 2.375C33.8747 3.48814 33.5983 4.70523 33.6 5.9375C33.5986 7.03216 33.8163 8.11626 34.2406 9.1272C34.6649 10.1381 35.2873 11.0559 36.072 11.8275L21.6 19.361L0.228 8.23175C0.630351 6.63427 1.53801 5.20581 2.81856 4.15479C4.09911 3.10376 5.68554 2.48517 7.3464 2.38925L7.8 2.375H34.4088ZM42 0C43.5913 0 45.1174 0.625556 46.2426 1.73905C47.3679 2.85255 48 4.36278 48 5.9375C48 7.51222 47.3679 9.02245 46.2426 10.1359C45.1174 11.2494 43.5913 11.875 42 11.875C40.4087 11.875 38.8826 11.2494 37.7574 10.1359C36.6321 9.02245 36 7.51222 36 5.9375C36 4.36278 36.6321 2.85255 37.7574 1.73905C38.8826 0.625556 40.4087 0 42 0Z"
331 fill="#212121" />
332 </svg>
333 <span class="text_">Newsletter</span>
334
335 </a>
336 </div>
337
338
339 #*<div class="social template-favorite-action" data-articleid="$!reserved-article-id.data"
340 title="Guardar en Mis Favoritos" style="display:none;">
341 <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 16 16" class="bi bi-star" fill="currentColor"
342 xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
343 <path fill-rule="evenodd"
344 d="M2.866 14.85c-.078.444.36.791.746.593l4.39-2.256 4.389 2.256c.386.198.824-.149.746-.592l-.83-4.73 3.523-3.356c.329-.314.158-.888-.283-.95l-4.898-.696L8.465.792a.513.513 0 0 0-.927 0L5.354 5.12l-4.898.696c-.441.062-.612.636-.283.95l3.523 3.356-.83 4.73zm4.905-2.767l-3.686 1.894.694-3.957a.565.565 0 0 0-.163-.505L1.71 6.745l4.052-.576a.525.525 0 0 0 .393-.288l1.847-3.658 1.846 3.658a.525.525 0 0 0 .393.288l4.052.575-2.906 2.77a.564.564 0 0 0-.163.506l.694 3.957-3.686-1.894a.503.503 0 0 0-.461 0z" />
345 </svg>
346 <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 16 16" class="bi bi-star-fill" fill="currentColor"
347 xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
348 <path
349 d="M3.612 15.443c-.386.198-.824-.149-.746-.592l.83-4.73L.173 6.765c-.329-.314-.158-.888.283-.95l4.898-.696L7.538.792c.197-.39.73-.39.927 0l2.184 4.327 4.898.696c.441.062.612.636.283.95l-3.523 3.356.83 4.73c.078.443-.36.79-.746.592L8 13.187l-4.389 2.256z" />
350 </svg>
351 </div>
352 *#
353 #* <div class="social template-readlater-action" data-articleid="$!reserved-article-id.data"
354 onclick="read_later_action($!reserved-article-id.data,'');" title="Guardar para leer más tarde"
355 style="display:none;">
356 <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 16 16" class="bi bi-bookmarks" fill="currentColor"
357 xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
358 <path fill-rule="evenodd"
359 d="M2 4a2 2 0 0 1 2-2h6a2 2 0 0 1 2 2v11.5a.5.5 0 0 1-.777.416L7 13.101l-4.223 2.815A.5.5 0 0 1 2 15.5V4zm2-1a1 1 0 0 0-1 1v10.566l3.723-2.482a.5.5 0 0 1 .554 0L11 14.566V4a1 1 0 0 0-1-1H4z" />
360 <path fill-rule="evenodd"
361 d="M4.268 1H12a1 1 0 0 1 1 1v11.768l.223.148A.5.5 0 0 0 14 13.5V2a2 2 0 0 0-2-2H6a2 2 0 0 0-1.732 1z" />
362 </svg>
363 <svg width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 16 16" class="bi bi-bookmarks-fill" fill="currentColor"
364 xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
365 <path fill-rule="evenodd"
366 d="M2 4a2 2 0 0 1 2-2h6a2 2 0 0 1 2 2v11.5a.5.5 0 0 1-.777.416L7 13.101l-4.223 2.815A.5.5 0 0 1 2 15.5V4z" />
367 <path fill-rule="evenodd"
368 d="M4.268 1H12a1 1 0 0 1 1 1v11.768l.223.148A.5.5 0 0 0 14 13.5V2a2 2 0 0 0-2-2H6a2 2 0 0 0-1.732 1z" />
369 </svg>
370 </div>*#
371
372 <button type="button" class="btn btn-light btn-sm si_marcado" title="Quitar nota">
373 <svg width="20" height="26" viewBox="0 0 20 26" fill="none" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
374 <path d="M2 2L2 24L10 17.6129L18 24L18 2L8.66667 2" stroke="" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round"
375 stroke-linejoin="round" />
376 <path d="M2 2L2 24L10 17.6129L18 24L18 2L2 2Z" fill="" stroke="" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round"
377 stroke-linejoin="round" />
378 </svg>
379
380 <span class="text_">Guardado</span>
381 </button>
382
383 <button type="button" class="btn btn-light btn-sm no_marcado" title="Guardar">
384 <svg width="20" height="26" viewBox="0 0 20 26" fill="none" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
385 <path d="M2 2L2 24L10 17.6129L18 24L18 2L8.66667 2" stroke="" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round"
386 stroke-linejoin="round" />
387 <path d="M2 2L2 24L10 17.6129L18 24L18 2L2 2Z" fill="" stroke="" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round"
388 stroke-linejoin="round" />
389 </svg>
390 <span class="text_">Guardar</span>
391 </button>
392
393 <div class="dropdown">
394 <button title="Compartir" class="botonCompartirArticle btn btn-light btn-sm dropdown-toggle" type="button"
395 id="dropdownMenuButton1" data-bs-toggle="dropdown" data-bs-display="static" aria-expanded="false">
396
397 <svg width="40" height="38" viewBox="0 0 40 38" fill="none" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
398 <path
399 d="M7.89585 2.11204H15.1895C15.5896 2.11216 15.9748 2.26455 16.2671 2.53842C16.5595 2.81228 16.7372 3.1872 16.7645 3.58742C16.7918 3.98763 16.6665 4.38331 16.414 4.69449C16.1615 5.00568 15.8006 5.20917 15.4043 5.26385L15.1895 5.27863H7.89585C6.69541 5.27848 5.53968 5.73524 4.66223 6.55659C3.78477 7.37795 3.25103 8.50265 3.16887 9.7034L3.15834 10.0285V30.0835C3.15819 31.2871 3.61376 32.4459 4.43298 33.3256C5.2522 34.2053 6.37397 34.7405 7.57159 34.8229L7.89585 34.8334H27.8987C29.0991 34.8336 30.2548 34.3768 31.1323 33.5554C32.0097 32.7341 32.5435 31.6094 32.6256 30.4086L32.6362 30.0835V29.0322C32.6327 28.6284 32.7832 28.2385 33.0569 27.9423C33.3306 27.6461 33.7069 27.466 34.1088 27.4387C34.5106 27.4115 34.9076 27.5392 35.2187 27.7958C35.5297 28.0524 35.7311 28.4184 35.7819 28.819L35.7945 29.0322V30.0835C35.7947 32.1101 35.0197 34.0596 33.6291 35.5305C32.2385 37.0013 30.3382 37.8814 28.3198 37.9894L27.8987 38H7.89585C5.87452 38.0002 3.93009 37.2231 2.46311 35.8289C0.996135 34.4347 0.118332 32.5295 0.0105281 30.5058L3.19486e-08 30.0835V10.0285C-0.000181689 8.0019 0.77485 6.05239 2.16544 4.58159C3.55604 3.11078 5.45628 2.23068 7.47473 2.1226L7.89585 2.11204ZM24.2202 7.48257V1.58428C24.2201 1.29305 24.3 1.00741 24.4513 0.758787C24.6025 0.510162 24.8193 0.308184 25.0776 0.17507C25.336 0.0419553 25.6259 -0.0171369 25.9156 0.00429283C26.2053 0.0257225 26.4835 0.126844 26.7195 0.296534L26.8922 0.442197L39.5129 12.5808C40.1025 13.1465 40.1572 14.0585 39.6751 14.6855L39.5129 14.8649L26.8922 27.0077C26.6828 27.2095 26.4219 27.3495 26.1382 27.4122C25.8546 27.4749 25.5592 27.458 25.2845 27.3633C25.0098 27.2686 24.7665 27.0998 24.5814 26.8754C24.3962 26.651 24.2763 26.3798 24.235 26.0915L24.2202 25.8656V19.9505L23.5444 19.9378C17.9478 19.9209 13.164 22.2241 9.0897 26.9064C8.04534 28.1055 6.08928 27.1851 6.33984 25.6144C8.08114 14.7636 13.9199 8.63098 23.5844 7.5459L24.2202 7.48257Z"
400 fill="#212121" />
401 </svg>
402
403 <span class="text_">Compartir</span>
404
405 </button>
406 <ul class="dropdown-menu dropdown-menu-end dropdown-menu-sm-end" aria-labelledby="dropdownMenuButton1">
407
408 <li>
409 <a href="http://m.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=$shareUrl" target="_blank" title="Facebook"
410 class="dropdown-item">
411 <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 24 24" width="24" height="24">
412 <path fill="none" d="" />
413 <path
414 d="M13 19.938A8.001 8.001 0 0 0 12 4a8 8 0 0 0-1 15.938V14H9v-2h2v-1.654c0-1.337.14-1.822.4-2.311A2.726 2.726 0 0 1 12.536 6.9c.382-.205.857-.328 1.687-.381.329-.021.755.005 1.278.08v1.9H15c-.917 0-1.296.043-1.522.164a.727.727 0 0 0-.314.314c-.12.226-.164.45-.164 1.368V12h2.5l-.5 2h-2v5.938zM12 22C6.477 22 2 17.523 2 12S6.477 2 12 2s10 4.477 10 10-4.477 10-10 10z" />
415 </svg>
416 </a>
417 </li>
418
419 <li>
420 <a rel="external" href="http://twitter.com/share?url=$shareUrl&text=$title" target="_blank"
421 title="Twitter" class="dropdown-item">
422
423 <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 24 24" version="1.1" height="1.3em">
424 <path
425 d="M18.244 2.25h3.308l-7.227 8.26 8.502 11.24H16.17l-5.214-6.817L4.99 21.75H1.68l7.73-8.835L1.254 2.25H8.08l4.713 6.231zm-1.161 17.52h1.833L7.084 4.126H5.117z">
426 </path>
427 </svg>
428
429
430 </a>
431 </li>
432
433 <li>
434 <a rel="" href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=$title - $shareUrl" target="_blank" title="Whatsapp"
435 class="dropdown-item">
436 <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 24 24" width="24" height="24">
437 <path fill="none" d="" />
438 <path
439 d="M7.253 18.494l.724.423A7.953 7.953 0 0 0 12 20a8 8 0 1 0-8-8c0 1.436.377 2.813 1.084 4.024l.422.724-.653 2.401 2.4-.655zM2.004 22l1.352-4.968A9.954 9.954 0 0 1 2 12C2 6.477 6.477 2 12 2s10 4.477 10 10-4.477 10-10 10a9.954 9.954 0 0 1-5.03-1.355L2.004 22zM8.391 7.308c.134-.01.269-.01.403-.004.054.004.108.01.162.016.159.018.334.115.393.249.298.676.588 1.357.868 2.04.062.152.025.347-.093.537a4.38 4.38 0 0 1-.263.372c-.113.145-.356.411-.356.411s-.099.118-.061.265c.014.056.06.137.102.205l.059.095c.256.427.6.86 1.02 1.268.12.116.237.235.363.346.468.413.998.75 1.57 1l.005.002c.085.037.128.057.252.11.062.026.126.049.191.066a.35.35 0 0 0 .367-.13c.724-.877.79-.934.796-.934v.002a.482.482 0 0 1 .378-.127c.06.004.121.015.177.04.531.243 1.4.622 1.4.622l.582.261c.098.047.187.158.19.265.004.067.01.175-.013.373-.032.259-.11.57-.188.733a1.155 1.155 0 0 1-.21.302 2.378 2.378 0 0 1-.33.288 3.71 3.71 0 0 1-.125.09 5.024 5.024 0 0 1-.383.22 1.99 1.99 0 0 1-.833.23c-.185.01-.37.024-.556.014-.008 0-.568-.087-.568-.087a9.448 9.448 0 0 1-3.84-2.046c-.226-.199-.435-.413-.649-.626-.89-.885-1.562-1.84-1.97-2.742A3.47 3.47 0 0 1 6.9 9.62a2.729 2.729 0 0 1 .564-1.68c.073-.094.142-.192.261-.305.127-.12.207-.184.294-.228a.961.961 0 0 1 .371-.1z" />
440 </svg>
441 </a>
442 </li>
443
444 </ul>
445 </div>
446 </div>
447
448 </div>
449
450
451
452 <div class="DETAIL_TXT AMPLIADA_SECOND">
453
454 <script>
455 const getMultimedia = `#getMultimediaIcon_v1_ecuavisa("crop_37_100_H","","","","","", "", "100%", true)`;
456 </script>
457
458
459 #if($bbc == "true")
460 $!Sponsor_Header
461 #end
462
463 <div class="text $!bbc_css">
464
465 #set ($Text_meta = $articleToolbox.getTag(null,"Text") )
466
467 #if($Text_meta && $Text_meta.data != "")
468
469 #else
470 #set($metaDescription = {})
471 #set($temp = $metaDescription.put("name","description"))
472 #set($temp = $metaDescription.put("content","Todas las Noticias y entrevistas las puedes encontrar en
473 ecuavisa.com"))
474 $iterVelocityTools.addMetaTag($metaDescription)
475 #end
476
477 #getTextFlow_v1_ecuavisa("crop_60_100_H","825","495","100%")
478 $!iterVelocityTools.setReadMilestone
479 </div>
480
481 #if($bbc == "true")
482 $!Sponsor_Footer
483 #end
484
485 #set($documento = $articleToolbox.getTag(null,'Generico'))
486 #if($documento)
487 <div class="adjuntos">ADJUNTOS</div>
488 #set($separador = "")
489 #foreach($item in $documento.getSiblings())
490 #set($name = $item.data)
491 #if($item.Cutline && $item.Cutline.data != "")
492 #set($name = $item.Cutline.data)
493 #end
494 $separador<a href="$item.Document.data" target="_blank">$name</a>
495 #set($separador = " / ")
496 #end
497 #end
498
499 </div>