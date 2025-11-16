Más deportes
16 nov 2025 , 14:23

El futuro de Michael Morales: ¿Qué le depara al invicto peleador ecuatoriano en UFC?

Tras su victoria este sábado ante Sean Brady, Michael Morales espera recibir una oportunidad títular ante Islam Makhachev.

   
    Michael Morales espera obtener una oportunidad por el título de su división en la UFC. ( REDES )
El UFC 322 en el Madison Square Garden no solo coronó a Islam Makhachev como nuevo campeón, sino que también desató una guerra de declaraciones por el título wélter. Michael Morales y Charles Prates se perfilan como los contendientes de la próxima eliminatoria.

En la pelea estelar, el ruso Islam Makhachev cumplió su objetivo al subir de división y arrebatarle el cinturón al australiano Jack Della Maddalena.

Lea: El premio económico que ganó Michael Morales tras vencer a Sean Brady en la UFC

Minutos antes de que la pelea del ecuatoriano terminara, el brasileño Charles Prates logró alzarse con la victoria ante Leon Edwards y, al igual que Michael Morales, pidió de inmediato una lucha titular ante el nuevo campeón, Makhachev.

Morales, por su parte, ya había solicitado la oportunidad de enfrentar al campeón de su división tras un brillante desempeño.

Ante dos contendientes sólidos y un solo cinturón, varios medios especializados especulan que Dana White, presidente de la UFC, optará por un combate eliminatorio. De concretarse, el invicto Michael Morales se enfrentaría a Charles Prates para definir al retador número uno por el título wélter.

A pesar de las peticiones de Morales y Prates, Islam Makhachev tendrá que enfocarse en otro retador en el corto plazo.

El ruso deberá atender primero el llamado de Ilia Topuria. Se espera que la UFC programe un enfrentamiento entre Makhachev y Topuria en un futuro próximo, lo que dejaría tiempo para que el combate entre Morales y Prates se lleve acabo.

