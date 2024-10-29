Fútbol Nacional
Tabla acumulada de la Liga Pro tras finalizar la fecha 11

Sólo restan cuatro fechas para concluir la temporada 2024 de la Liga Pro, y son varios equipos que se encuentran en la disputa por ingresar a un torneo internacional, incluyendo también la complicada zona de descenso.

   
    Independiente del Valle se mantiene como líder en la tabla acumulada de la Liga Pro.( API )
La fecha 11 de la Liga Pro terminó con la goleada de Técnico Universitario por 6-0 contra Imbabura con un hat-trick de Diego Armas, que sumado a Janner Corozo, son los dos jugadores que se lucieron con tres goles en un mismo partido y en la misma fecha.

A sólo cuatro fechas de cerrarse esta etapa, la tabla acumulada también empieza a ajustarse con respecto a las zonas de clasificación a torneos internacionales, sin dejar de lado la batalla en el fondo de la tabla por la permanencia en la serie de privilegio.

Libertad, Cumbayá, Imbabura y Delfín son los equipos que luchan por no descender a la serie B.

Un aspecto importante a destacar es que, en caso de una final, Independiente del Valle será el equipo que cerrará de local debido a su liderazgo en la tabla de ubicaciones.

