Top U2⃣1⃣ infiltrating midfielders 🌏 as per @CIES_Football Index powered by @Wyscout 🤝

🥇 #KendryPaez 🇪🇨 83.2 out of 💯

🥈 #KobbieMainoo 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 83.0

🥉 #ClaudioEcheverri 🇦🇷 82.8

Top 2⃣0⃣ for 20 categories in this scouting report 👉 https://t.co/Q4qSZZp17A pic.twitter.com/QhjoQJ0k2S