UEFA permitirá a los clubes inscribir hasta tres nuevos jugadores antes de la fase eliminatoria

La UEFA confirmó que los clubes que continúen en la <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/champions-league target=_blank>Champions League</a>, <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/europa-league target=_blank>Europa League</a> y <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/conference-league target=_blank>Conference League</a> podrán inscribir un máximo de tres nuevos jugadores tras la finalización de la fase liga y antes <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/champions-league target=_blank></a><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/europa-league target=_blank></a><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/conference-league target=_blank></a> <b></b>