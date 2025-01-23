Fútbol Internacional
UEFA permitirá a los clubes inscribir hasta tres nuevos jugadores antes de la fase eliminatoria

La UEFA comunicó que los clubes clasificados en sus competiciones podrán inscribir hasta tres nuevos jugadores ante del inicio de la fase eliminatoria.

   
    Archivo Trofeos competiciones UEFA.( UEFA )
EFE
Redacción
La UEFA confirmó que los clubes que continúen en la Champions League, Europa League y Conference League podrán inscribir un máximo de tres nuevos jugadores tras la finalización de la fase liga y antes del inicio de la eliminatoria.

El organismo hará pública la lista completa de altas y bajas una vez que apruebe todos los cambios de los equipos en cada competición.

La UEFA recordó que su reglamento sobre cambios en las plantillas establece (art.32.02) que los clubes que participen en campeonatos nacionales que comiencen y terminen en el mismo año natural tendrán derecho a inscripciones adicionales (más de 3) en determinados casos.

En concreto, si más de cinco jugadores de la Lista A ya no están inscritos en su federación nacional como jugadores del club en cuestión tras la finalización de la fase liga y antes del inicio de la eliminatoria, el club podrá inscribir a un jugador adicional, es decir, un total de cuatro nuevos futbolistas elegibles para los partidos restantes de la competición en curso.

También si más de siete jugadores de la Lista A ya no están inscritos en su federación nacional como jugadores del club en cuestión una vez finalizada la fase liga y antes del inicio de la fase eliminatoria.

En este supuesto, el club podrá inscribir a dos futbolistas adicionales cinco en total.

"Cualquiera o todos los jugadores del cupo anterior pueden haber sido alineados por otro club en la fase de clasificación, los playoffs o la fase liga de la Champions League, Europa League y Conference League".

Y si la inscripción de estos nuevos jugadores hace que el número de la Lista A supere los 25, el club deberá eliminar el número necesario para reducirla de nuevo a 25, con respeto a la cuota de futbolistas formados localmente.

