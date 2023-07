It's a reduced bunch kick at #TourOfAustria, with @NarvaezJho sprinting to a strong 8th after recovering from a dropped chain in the final.



He retains his overall lead over stage winner Matteo Sobrero, with one stage remaining.



Chapeau, Jhony and the Grenadiers 👊👊👊 pic.twitter.com/iYBgDcjuaO