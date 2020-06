Conmoción en Japón por un misterioso objeto volador

Weather balloon or UFO? A mystery object soars over Aoba, Japan.



The unexplained object was in the sky for hours, and then disappeared in a puff of smoke when approached by an aircraft.



Get more videos from Sky News: https://t.co/N33phHT8DQ pic.twitter.com/hUyRfh7mxe

— SkyNews (@SkyNews) June 17, 2020