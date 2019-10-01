'The Rock' regresa a la WWE

Dwayne 'The Rock', Johnson, actor e histórico luchador de la WWE, publicó que volverá a la empresa de lucha libre más grande del mundo.

En su cuenta oficial de Twitter, el reconocido deportista escribió: "Finalmente regreso a mi universo del WWE. El viernes por la noche reapareceré para nuestro debut en directo en SmackDown. No hay título más grande que #thepeopleschamp, y no hay nada mejor que el hogar".

'The Rock', ganó el título de la WWE ocho veces, el título Intecontinental en 2 ocasiones y también fue campeón de parejas cinco veces. También, logró quedarse con el cinturón de campeón de la WCW dos veces.

FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe.

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on @FOXTV.

There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.

And there’s no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show #IfYaSmell #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019