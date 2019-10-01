Estadio

'The Rock' regresa a la WWE

En sus redes sociales, confirmó que volverá al World Wrestling Entertainment con 47 años.

  • El 4 de octubre volverá a pisar el cuadrilátero.
1 Octubre, 2019, 10:40 am
Por: Redacción 
Dwayne 'The Rock', Johnson, actor e histórico luchador de la WWE, publicó que volverá a la empresa de lucha libre más grande del mundo. 
 
En su cuenta oficial de Twitter, el reconocido deportista escribió: "Finalmente regreso a mi universo del WWE. El viernes por la noche reapareceré para nuestro debut en directo en SmackDown. No hay título más grande que #thepeopleschamp, y no hay nada mejor que el hogar".
 
'The Rock', ganó el título de la WWE ocho veces, el título Intecontinental en 2 ocasiones y también fue campeón de parejas cinco veces. También, logró quedarse con el cinturón de campeón de la WCW dos veces. 
Dwayne 'The Rock', Johnson, actor e histórico luchador de la WWE, publicó que volverá a la empresa de lucha libre más grande del mundo. 
 
En su cuenta oficial de Twitter, el reconocido deportista escribió: "Finalmente regreso a mi universo del WWE. El viernes por la noche reapareceré para nuestro debut en directo en SmackDown. No hay título más grande que #thepeopleschamp, y no hay nada mejor que el hogar".
 
'The Rock', ganó el título de la WWE ocho veces, el título Intecontinental en 2 ocasiones y también fue campeón de parejas cinco veces. También, logró quedarse con el cinturón de campeón de la WCW dos veces. 
Boton Ecuaterra Boton Ecuaterra
Boton Municipio
SUSCRÍBETE a Ecuavisa.com
SUSCRÍBETE
Recibe un correo semanal de los acontecimientos más importantes a nivel nacional e internacional.
Le puede interesar
Boton Ecuaterra
SUSCRÍBETE a Ecuavisa.com
SUSCRÍBETE
Recibe un correo semanal de los acontecimientos más importantes a nivel nacional e internacional.
Boton Municipio

Tags Relacionados

'The Rock'
WWE
Smackdown
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
Intentaron sobornar a jugador de América de Quito
Julio Castillo envía mensaje de apoyo a Álex Quiñónez
Quiñónez ya ha cosechado un vicecampeonato en Doha
Niza despide Diaby-Fadiga tras reconocer haber robado el reloj de Dolberg

LO MÁS LEIDO

  • Carrión renuncia a presidencia de mesa de los Trabajadores. Foto: API
Carrión renuncia a presidencia de mesa de los Trabajadores
  • En total, serán 21 frecuencias aéreas semanales de Interjet entre Ecuador y México. Foto: Sandro Rota / @EcuAvPhoto
Aerolínea mexicana inicia vuelos hacia Ecuador
  • El vicecampeón mundial de boxeo alentó a su compañero y compatriota. Foto: JEWEL SAMAD / AFP
Julio Castillo envía mensaje de apoyo a Álex Quiñónez