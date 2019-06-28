Estadio

Así reaccionaron las redes tras el fichaje de Valencia a Liga

Varias cuentas de redes sociales se manifestaron por la llegada de Valencia a Liga.

  • El jugador pasó 10 años en el Manchester United.
28 Junio, 2019, 12:14 pm
Por: Redacción 
El fichaje de Antonio Valencia a Liga de Quito sorprendió al mundo del fútbol nacional e internacional. En redes sociales, reconocidas cuentas han destacado el traspaso y han enviado un mensaje al excapitán del Manchester United.
 
