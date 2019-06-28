Así reaccionaron las redes tras el fichaje de Valencia a Liga

El fichaje de Antonio Valencia a Liga de Quito sorprendió al mundo del fútbol nacional e internacional. En redes sociales, reconocidas cuentas han destacado el traspaso y han enviado un mensaje al excapitán del Manchester United.

OFICIAL: Antonio Valencia nuevo jugador de Liga de Quito



El mayor de los éxitos, CAPITÁN pic.twitter.com/TNtxmbVUuI — Forever United (@MUnitedEs) June 28, 2019

OFICIAL. Después de 10 años en el Manchester United, Antonio Valencia vuelve al fútbol de su país. El histórico de Ecuador jugará en LDU Quito: https://t.co/y8btyiABdd pic.twitter.com/h63XoiINTY — Invictos (@InvictosSomos) June 28, 2019

¡GRAN REFUERZO PARA LIGA DE QUITO!



Antonio Valencia retorna a Ecuador para vestir la casaca de los Albos y ser parte de los enfrentamientos ante Olimpia en la #LibertadoresxFOXhttps://t.co/Ue4XApUFze — FOX Sports Argentina (@FOXSportsArg) June 28, 2019

Official: Antonio Valencia has signed for LDU Quito in Ecuador.



All the best @anto_v25 #mufc pic.twitter.com/7ub8rP3eBX — United Xtra (@utdxtra) June 28, 2019

10 años.

339 partidos.

25 goles.

9 títulos.



Antonio Valencia es LEYENDA en Old Trafford. pic.twitter.com/3ol5uz1hL9 — Luis Fdo Restrepo (@luisferpo) June 28, 2019

Antonio Valencia es nuevo jugador de Liga de Quito, le deseamos éxitos en su futuro! Suerte @anto_v25 #ManchesterUnited #DiablosRojos pic.twitter.com/9GMCBO315g — Diablos Rojos (@DiablosRojosEs) June 28, 2019

Former Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia has joined Ecuadorian side LDU Quito on a free transfer.



Full story: https://t.co/GSx2PbNKx8#MUFC pic.twitter.com/Afq1JTBIs6 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 28, 2019

Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia's going home to Ecuador. The 33 year old's contract expired at the end of the season after a decade with the Reds He's signed a two year contract with a club in his homeland #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/YnQ9g7SmOM — North West News (@HeartNWNews) June 28, 2019

Depois de 10 anos no Manchester United, Antonio Valencia está de volta ao Equador



Veja as principais notícias do MERCADO DA BOLA em TEMPO REAL:https://t.co/UlhnEyUo4M pic.twitter.com/pCyH0enHtt — Mundo ESPN (@ESPNagora) June 28, 2019