Estadio

El Galatasaray estaría interesado en Antonio Valencia

Valencia sigue sumando equipos que buscan sus servicios para la próxima temporada.

  • El ecuatoriano logró ser capitán del Manchester United.
5 Junio, 2019, 10:19 am
Por: Sebastian Caamaño 
El exjugador del Manchester United y figura de la selección ecuatoriana, Antonio Valencia, estaría en la mira del Galatasaray de la Superliga de Turquía. 
 
Según informan varios portales del país europeo, el club le habría ofrecido un contrato de un año por 2.7 millones de euros. También, aseguran que el mediocampista estaría interesado en llegar al club turco.
 
El experimentado jugador dejó el United luego de diez años en sus filas. Como 'red devil', Valencia consiguió nueve títulos, entre ellos, la UEFA Europa League de la temporada 2016/2017. 
El exjugador del Manchester United y figura de la selección ecuatoriana, Antonio Valencia, estaría en la mira del Galatasaray de la Superliga de Turquía. 
 
Según informan varios portales del país europeo, el club le habría ofrecido un contrato de un año por 2.7 millones de euros. También, aseguran que el mediocampista estaría interesado en llegar al club turco.
 
El experimentado jugador dejó el United luego de diez años en sus filas. Como 'red devil', Valencia consiguió nueve títulos, entre ellos, la UEFA Europa League de la temporada 2016/2017. 
Boton Municipio
SUSCRÍBETE a Ecuavisa.com
SUSCRÍBETE
Recibe un correo semanal de los acontecimientos más importantes a nivel nacional e internacional.
Le puede interesar
SUSCRÍBETE a Ecuavisa.com
SUSCRÍBETE
Recibe un correo semanal de los acontecimientos más importantes a nivel nacional e internacional.
Boton Municipio
TEMAS RELACIONADOS
  • Los partidos programados para este miércoles fueron pasados para el jueves. Foto: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP
Jornada de Roland Garros se suspende por lluvia
  • El club hizo oficial la salida del portero italiano de 41 años. Foto: Archivo
Gianluigi Buffon deja el PSG tras una temporada
  • Nairo Quintana, figura de Movistar Team.
Desde España aseguran que Nairo Quintana dejará Movistar Team
  • El suizo estará en el cargo hasta el 2023. Foto: FRANCK FIFE / AFP
Infantino es reelegido como presidente de la FIFA

LO MÁS LEIDO

  • Fenty Beauty tuvo 570 millones de dólares en ingresos el año pasado. Foto: AP
Rihanna se convierte en la cantante más rica del mundo
  • Los partidos programados para este miércoles fueron pasados para el jueves. Foto: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP
Jornada de Roland Garros se suspende por lluvia
  • Foto: AFP
Trump promete a Londres un gran acuerdo tras el Brexit

Tags Relacionados

Antonio Valencia
ecuador
Turquía
manchester united
galatasaray