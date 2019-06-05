El Galatasaray estaría interesado en Antonio Valencia

El exjugador del Manchester United y figura de la selección ecuatoriana, Antonio Valencia, estaría en la mira del Galatasaray de la Superliga de Turquía.

Según informan varios portales del país europeo, el club le habría ofrecido un contrato de un año por 2.7 millones de euros. También, aseguran que el mediocampista estaría interesado en llegar al club turco.

El experimentado jugador dejó el United luego de diez años en sus filas. Como 'red devil', Valencia consiguió nueve títulos, entre ellos, la UEFA Europa League de la temporada 2016/2017.

