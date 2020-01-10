Birighitti jugó por dos temporadas en el Hastings MSOC, donde logró conseguir un título nacional con el primer equipo.

The bronco family are saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Eric Birighitti. Eric played for Hastings during the 2016 & 2017 season and won a national title with the team. He will be truly missed and our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. #1T1F pic.twitter.com/oST7iyLAeT

— Hastings MSOC (@HastingsMSoccer) January 7, 2020