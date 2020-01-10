Estadio

Encuentran el cuerpo de un futbolista devorado por tiburones

Un testigo aseguró ver cómo los tiburones atacaban el cuerpo.

Eric Birighitti, exfutbolista.
10 Enero, 2020, 11:07 am
Por: Sebastian Caamaño 
El cuerpo de Eric Birighitti, futbolista del St. Thomas Aquinas College, fue encontrado muerto tras caer desde unas piedras en Twilight Beach, Australia el pasado 2 de enero. Su cuerpo, fue devorado por unos tiburones que se encontraban en el sector. 
 
Según explican las autoridades, el jugador se resbaló y terminó en el agua. Sus amigos, lanzaron un salvavidas para ayudarlo, pero la fuerte corriente no lo permitió poder agarrarlo y terminó siendo arrastrado mar adentro.
 
Alison Walker, testigo del accidente, aseguró a un medio australiano que "mi hermana y mi padre vieron a los tiburones atacando el cuerpo. Y eran bastante grandes". 
 
Birighitti jugó por dos temporadas en el Hastings MSOC, donde logró conseguir un título nacional con el primer equipo. 
