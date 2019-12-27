Mandy Moore informó mediante redes sociales que visitó Ecuador, pero que tuvo que regresarse antes de tiempo por un problema estomacal.
"Nosotros habíamos planeado este hermoso viaje a Ecuador para escalar el Cotopaxi con mi amiga y guía Melissa Arnot, pero T (su esposo) y yo caímos enfermos en el día 2 por enfermedad estomacal", escribió Moore en su cuenta oficial de Instagram.
Sin embargo, la actriz aseguró que ya piensan en regresar a nuestro país. "Nosotros amamos nuestro cortn viaje y ya hemos hablado para regresar y ver todo el país, no solo los volcanes", cierra el escrito en Instagram.
La estadounidense ya se encuentra en su país y recuperándose del malestar que truncó su paseo por Ecuador.
Sometimes things don’t go according to plan. For someone slightly type A (like myself), it’s challenging not drive myself absolutely crazy when things veer in a different direction. I love an end of year lesson (one that I’ve encountered a million times before and will again, btw). Wasn’t meant to be. We’d planned this extraordinary trip to hike Cotapaxi in Ecuador with my favorite friend and guide @melissaarnot, when T and I both got knocked out simultaneously with a major bout of food poisoning (on Day 2) and couldn’t continue on the trip- we just wouldn’t be able to catch up on hydration, nutrition and rest to complete any more acclimatization hikes before our summit push. In any case... we made the tough call to travel home (wow- that wasn’t fun lol) and got back yesterday. We showered and crawled into bed-shells of ourselves- but quickly had the kitties/ dogs by our side and our own Mountain View out the window to enjoy. I think the Universe must have wanted us to slow down and just savor some time at home. And we shall. It just means that there are more adventures to come...... Oh and we can not WAIT to get back to Ecuador- we absolutely loved our short journey and have already chatted about returning with a more all encompassing look at the whole country (not just the). Thank you again to @melissaarnot for being the best teacher/nurse/caretaker/non-judgmental friend—-she brought us meds and crackers and fluids and made us laugh after witnessing some truly horrible things () . We you so much, Melissa! Ok off to binge some tv with in my lap. Hope everyone is having a happy and healthy holiday break!! XO