Estrella de Tik Tok se suicidó en su casa

16 year old TikTok star #SiyaKakkar commits suicide.She had 1.1 million fans on TikTok & 91,200 followers on Instagram.What could go so terribly wrong in her promising young life that she ended it?Let’s work to make youngsters strong mentally & emotionally!#MentalHealth pic.twitter.com/nCI2gQ0byG
— Charu Pragya (@CharuPragya) June 25, 2020
Oh my gOd. What the hell is happening. This 16 yr old beautiful TikTok star #siyakakkar killed herself . God, why can’t this 2020 just go away , what a bad year to witness pic.twitter.com/WTAJrow3sK
— Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) June 25, 2020