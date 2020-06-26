Entretenimiento

Estrella de Tik Tok se suicidó en su casa

Actualmente están investigando las razones de su decisión.

Siya Kakkar, influencer de Tik Tok. FOTO: Instagram/Siya Kakkar
26 Junio, 2020, 12:18 pm
Por: Redacción 
La estrella de Tik Tok, Siya Kakkar, fue encontrada muerta en su casa en Nueva Delhi. Según reportan las autoridades locales, la joven de 16 años se quitó la vida. 
 
"Siya murió por suicidio en su residencia en Nueva Delhi alrededor de las 9 pm el 25 de junio. Vivía con su familia. Su familia está en estado de shock y ha pedido privacidad. No se ha recuperado ninguna nota de suicidio", dijo la policía a India Today Televisión.
 
En el lugar de su muerte, no encontraron ninguna carta que pueda determinar las razones de su suicidio. Ahora, las autoridades están esperando acceder a la información que tenía en su celular para encontrar más pistas. 
 
El representante de la influencer, reveló que habló con ella el día de su muerte y aseguró que todo estaba normal. "Esto debe haber sido algo personal... el trabajo lo estaba haciendo bien. Anoche hablé con ella sobre un nuevo proyecto", aseguró. 
 
Siya Kakkar ganó más de 1 millón de seguidores en Tik Tok por sus rutinas de baile y llamativos videos que compartía diariamente en la red social.
